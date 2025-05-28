The 5 mistakes you can’t make before a Jiu-Jitsu championship, by coach Rafael Dallinha

Share it

Where do competitors go wrong before a big Jiu-Jitsu event? We asked the black belt champion Rafael Dallinha, Brazilian professor in California, and he made a list so you don’t make any more mistakes – whether you’re an elite athlete or a beginner in tournaments and sports competitions. Oss!

1. Cutting weight irresponsibly

Many athletes try to lose too much weight in the final days before the competition, which can harm both physical and mental performance. This includes extreme dehydration, prolonged fasting, or excessive sauna use.

2. Overtraining

Trying to compensate for anxiety by training too much can lead to fatigue, injury, and decreased performance. The body needs time to recover — especially during the week of the competition.

3. Neglecting rest and sleep

Poor sleep in the days leading up to the tournament directly affects focus, reflexes, and decision-making during the match.

4. Not simulating real match situations

Many athletes only do regular sparring and don’t simulate competition conditions like timed rounds, scoring, specific federation rules, or facing different fighting styles.

5. Failing to prepare mentally and emotionally

Ignoring anxiety control, self-confidence, and focus can cause the athlete to “freeze” during the match. A weak mental game is often the biggest enemy of performance.