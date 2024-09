Share it

On Sunday, September 16, martial artist Thiago Gaia returned to the stage. He was one of the stars of the Submission Pro Tour 18 event in Sacramento, California, and won his fight in great style, submitting Ignacio Lamoglia via reverse triangle.

“Closing space plus total pressure results in submission”, summarized the professor at Checkmat Brentwood, in California, after the triumph at Benvenuti Performing Arts.

Click here to review Gaia’s double attack in no-gi Jiu-Jitsu. Oss!