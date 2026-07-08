Professor Joao Cizeski and 2 ways to finish using lasso guard adjustments

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Unlock the power of the Lasso Guard with two high-level submissions! In this video, Professor Joao Cizeski breaks down the essential adjustments needed to trap your opponent and secure the tap.

Notice that in the first variation, Professor Cizeski uses the arm trapped by the leg as a fulcrum to roll over and finish the position with a locked-in triangle chokes. In the second position, Cizeski utilizes the same mechanics to finish the movement with another submission, this time the omoplata shoulder lock.

Professor João Felipe Cizeski is a highly accomplished 1st-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under the legendary Felipe Pena, recognized for his extensive competitive background and deep instructional expertise. Originally from Criciúma, Santa Catarina, Brazil, Cizeski built a stellar competitive resume before transitioning his focus to mentorship, capturing multiple CBJJ Brazilian National titles alongside podium finishes at prestigious international tournaments like the IBJJF European Open Championship.

Currently serving as a prominent head instructor at Gracie Barra Thousand Oaks in California, he is widely respected for his highly technical teaching approach, discipline, and absolute dedication to student growth. Embracing the core philosophy that “Jiu-Jitsu is for everyone”, Professor Cizeski tirelessly works to shape average competitors into elite champions while leveraging the gentle art to foster confidence, resilience, and lifelong transformation throughout his local community.

Joao Cizeski BJJ class