Looking ahead: EDJ Academy and the next 10 years

For the past decade, EDJ Academy has been a foundation of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu excellence, cultivating champions on and off the mats. Founded on the principles of discipline, perseverance and community, the academy has grown into a hub for individuals of all backgrounds to learn, grow, and connect through the art of Jiu-Jitsu, fostering a strong sense of community and personal development.

EDJ Academy was born from a passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a vision to create a training environment that balanced high-level instruction with a welcoming community. Its founder, Juan Pablo Garcia, a seasoned competitor and instructor with nearly 30 years of experience in the sport, took on the mission of not only producing athletes but also building a culture that nurtures personal growth and development.

“Feeling beyond blessed and grateful as we celebrate 10 incredible years of our academy”, says JP Garcia. “What started as a dream has grown into a strong community, a family, and a place where we lift each other up, push past our limits, and grow together on and off the mats. This journey wouldn’t be possible without our students, instructors, families, and supporters— each of you plays a huge role in making this academy what it is today. THANK YOU for trusting in our vision, showing up, and making this place feel like home”.

From its humble beginnings, the academy quickly became recognized as a trusted center for learning and development. With an emphasis on fundamentals, structured curriculums, and mentorship, students of all levels found a home at EDJ Academy, whether their goal was to compete at the highest level or to build strength, improve fitness, and self-confidence through Jiu-Jitsu.

Building champions, on and off the mats

One of EDJ Academy’s proudest achievements has been its impact on the competition scene. Over the years, the academy has produced IBJJF World Champions, Pan American Champions, and European Champions, proving that its methodology and training structure are among the best. However, beyond the accolades, the academy takes the most pride in the character development of its students.

With a focus on discipline, teamwork, and leadership, the academy has helped shape individuals into successful athletes, instructors, and even school owners. The journey of many students who began as white belts and evolved into black belts and mentors within the academy is something we take great pride in, built on a strong foundation.

Beyond competition, EDJ Academy has cultivated a strong affiliation network, spreading its philosophy and teaching methods to multiple locations. The academy now has affiliates and has grown significantly in Ecuador, Colombia, Nicaragua, Chile, Germany, Turkey and USA, expanding its reach and impact across the globe. With more than 30 black belts developed under its banner, EDJ Academy continues to build upon its lasting impact in the Jiu-Jitsu community.

Additionally, the academy has remained committed to innovation, incorporating online learning resources for affiliates, instructor development programs, and specialized curriculums for kids and adults. EDJ Academy continues to evolve while preserving the essence of the sport, with strong support for the IBJJF and its mission to uphold the highest standards in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition and education.

The academy also hosts annual training camps, bringing together students and affiliates from around the world to train, learn, and grow together. Professor JP maintains a close relationship with school owners and all students, providing guidance in various areas, including competition, coaching, and business development. His mentorship has been instrumental in shaping not only high-level competitors but also successful instructors and academy owners.

“We also celebrate some incredible promotions, such as our new two black belts Wilbert Vasquez and Evelyn Song. Huge congrats to years of dedication, hard work, and passion. To everyone who has been part of this journey — past and present — THANK YOU. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited for what’s ahead. Here’s to another decade of growth, success and unforgettable moments on the mats!”

The next 10 years

As EDJ Academy celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the journey is far from over. With new generations of students and instructors rising through the ranks, the academy is set for even greater achievements. Plans for future expansion, enhanced training programs, and continued community outreach signal that the next decade will be just as impactful as the last.

As the team reflects on its first decade, one thing is certain—this is just the beginning.

If you would like to get in touch or learn more about Professor Juan Pablo and the team, visit www.edjassociation.com.