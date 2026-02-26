Leo Gosling triumphs again: a double-gold performance in Miami

Share it



MIAMI, FL — On Friday, February 6, black belt Leo Gosling of Gracie Barra Davie delivered a masterclass at the IBJJF Miami Winter International Open, securing gold in both the Super-Heavyweight and Open Class Master 3 divisions.

The road to the podium was anything but easy. Gosling opened his campaign with a high-stakes clash against Michael Kingrey, currently ranked third in the world for 2025. By overcoming Kingrey, Gosling paved his way to the top of the super-heavyweight podium.

However, it was in the Absolute (Open Class) division where Gosling’s grit truly shone. His run included a victory over Joshua Garcia, the 2024 No-Gi World Medium-Heavyweight Champion, followed by a grueling match against Thomas Anthony, a powerhouse and multi-time World and Pan-American medalist in the Ultra-Heavyweight category. In the final, Gosling defeated the formidable Rafael Barbosa to seal his double-gold status.

“The level of competition was incredibly high,” Gosling noted, reflecting on the gauntlet he faced. “It was a very tough tournament”. This victory isn’t an outlier but the continuation of a scorching run that began in late 2025. Over the last six months, Gosling has been a fixture on the podium, collecting double gold at the Tampa, New Jersey, and New York Opens, alongside two silver medals in Atlanta. His resume also includes a PBJJF World Championship title, marking 2025-2026 as arguably the finest stretch of his career.

Despite the hardware, Gosling maintains a stoic approach to the sport. His success is built as much on mental fortitude as it is on technical proficiency. “I view results objectively,” Gosling explained. “Victory or defeat doesn’t define who I am; it just shows where I am at that moment. When I win, I keep my feet on the ground. When I lose, I perform a cold analysis: what worked, what didn’t, and what needs adjustment”.

By utilizing visualization and positive internal dialogue, Gosling has mastered the art of the “quick reset,” allowing him to move from the euphoria of a Miami gold to the focus required for his next battle without carrying the weight of the past.