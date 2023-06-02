Kaio Cesar accumulates experiencies to win three big tournaments at IBJJF in a row

Share it

Kaio Cesar does a notorious job as a competitor in the US. The athlete, that represents the big Gracie Barra team, already held five medals in the IBJJF circuit in the beginning of this season. Two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze at Santa Cruz Open No Gi, Denver Open No Gi, Dallas Open No Gi, Houston Open No Gi, respectively.

The black belt set Master Worlds, No Gi Pans and No Gi Worlds as main goals, also going for his second champion title at American Nationals, one of the most traditional events on the season.

” Kaio from 2023 comes more focused, hunger than ever. This year my mind is armored and as always, I’m fighting forward, to seek submissions and I’m not gonna relax.

Even being in the light-feather weight, I’m also challenging myself in the Open Class, which has given me a lot of experience as a competitor “, reflects Kayo, who holds the position of third place in the IBJJF ranking in the light-feather division.

More experienced, Kaio gives us details about his training schedule in order to have a better performance at each tournament he competes at, gi or no gi.

” I’ve been focusing a lot on my training, mostly in the gi. I am always working my agility, positiion timing, also looking for a surprise to try to finish the matches. At the academy I’m always studying techniques, my favorite ones and my opponent’s ones. I also do Strength and Conditioning, ar least 4 times a week, to keep the muscles active and the body prepared for the intensity of Jiu-Jitsu training sessions”, tells us Kaio.

Assiduous competitor since young age, Kaio also took the opportunity and defined what the competitions means in his life as an athlete, and which lessons he can take for his life outside the mats.

” I try to always stay active in the competitions. Today I try at least two tournaments per month. I think that the athlete needs to be always testing himself and getting out of the comfort zone. Fighting, for me, is a physical work, of preparation in the training sessions and at the gym, besides the mental part, of not knowing who I’m gonna fight against, what’s gonna happen e trying to be always ready. Fighting motivates me even more in the training and I can also motivate my teammates to evolve with me”, finishes the champion.