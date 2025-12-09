Jiu-Jitsu lessons by Professor Leo Gosling

Share it

“A great coach needs to be constantly updating their knowledge, studying, and most importantly, inspiring. More than just teaching techniques, you have to make the student fall in love with the process—with the competition, the learning, and their personal evolution. When an athlete discovers their ‘why,’ everything changes. The rest is just a consequence,” teaches the black belt Leo Gosling.

In the following exclusive interview, the professor recalls how a fighter’s mentality helped him overcome a serious car accident. He also discusses the art of transforming average students into great champions, among other compelling topics. Check it out! Oss!

The word ‘overcoming’ has a special meaning in your Jiu-Jitsu journey, doesn’t it?

LEO GOSLING: Yes, it does. On March 1st, 2024, a truck hit the back of my car, and my neck suffered a major impact. I had to interrupt my winning streak in Jiu-Jitsu, which was one of the most difficult moments of my career. At the time, I was the No. 1 ranked athlete in the world by the IBJJF in the Master 2 Super Heavyweight division. Despite the setback, I tried to face the challenge with the same mentality I learned on the mats: never give up. I kept my focus on rehabilitation, following my treatment plan with discipline and faith, applying the same dedication I always brought to training. On October 26th of this year, I returned to competition and won the PBJJF World Champion title. It was a victory with a special flavor—not just for the medal, but for what it represented: a true comeback story.

You have coached several Jiu-Jitsu champions. What is the secret to transforming an average athlete into a major winner?

I believe the secret is understanding the human side of the athlete; everyone has their own timing, their purpose, and their difficulties. Here at Gracie Barra Davie, I’ve had the pleasure of seeing this happen many times. Students like Troy Trocher, 12 years old, 2023 Pan-American Champion gray belt; Gavin Flores, 12 years old, 2024 Gi Pan-American Champion yellow belt; Camila Estrada, 2005 No-Gi Pan-American Champion; and also my sons Maui and Kauai Gosling, who were multiple-time podium finishers at the Pan-Ams, are all examples of dedication, discipline, and love for the sport. I try to teach more than just techniques; I try to pass on values, responsibility, and confidence. When the student understands that, the results come naturally.



What benefits does a Jiu-Jitsu professor offer to individuals and the community they serve?

As a professor and a father of three children, I believe that Jiu-Jitsu goes far beyond the mats. It shapes better citizens. It teaches respect, discipline, self-control, and humility—values that make all the difference inside and outside the academy. Many students arrive shy, insecure, or dealing with personal issues, and over time, Jiu-Jitsu transforms these people. Seeing young people who might otherwise be on the streets become athletes, professors, parents, and good examples for the community is the greatest award a teacher can receive.





What have been your main achievements in Jiu-Jitsu, and what do they mean to you?

I would highlight the gold medal at the Pan-Ams and the North American Championships (both in my weight class and the absolute division). Multiple titles in Opens (weight and absolute). Now, with the PBJJF, I am a World Champion. Each conquest has a different meaning. For me, more important than the medal itself is what it represents: effort, faith, and consistency. These are the results of a lifetime dedicated to the gentle art and to the people who believe in this path alongside me.



What is your main goal for the future of your career?

My goal is to continue evolving, as an athlete, a professor, and a human being. I want to win the IBJJF World title in both my category and the absolute division, but I also want to form champions on and off the mats. I want my students to become good examples, to inspire others, and to multiply the values that Jiu-Jitsu teaches. The most important victory is seeing the positive impact this art can have on people’s lives.



When someone hesitates to train Jiu-Jitsu, what do you usually say to convince them to put on the kimono and start the journey in the gentle art?

I usually say that it is frustrating not knowing how to protect yourself, your family, or someone you love. But Jiu-Jitsu is much more than self-defense. It brings health, self-confidence, emotional balance, and even new friends. Training is a way to connect with the best version of yourself. And when you allow yourself to take that first step, the rest is a transformation.

Who are your biggest idols in BJJ?

Renato Ferro, my master forever, a world champion at brown belt and an example of character, simplicity, and loyalty. Rafael “Gordinho,” my friend and current master here in the US, who inspires me with his modern and human vision of Jiu-Jitsu. Roger Gracie, with whom I had the privilege of training since my brown belt days and closely following different phases of his career, including recently at Start Jiu-Jitsu, under Master Gordinho in Pembroke Pines. These are the references that have shaped not only my Jiu-Jitsu but also my way of living.



What advice would you give to young people who dream of making a living from Jiu-Jitsu?

Never abandon your studies. If necessary, slow down the pace of your training, but never stop studying. Education opens doors that Jiu-Jitsu alone cannot. Be loyal to your masters, respect the hierarchy, and honor those who believe in you. And remember: success is a consequence of dedication, patience, and love for what you do.