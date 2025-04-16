How do you plan your Jiu-Jitsu classes?

Share it

[ Professor Fabiano Papel ]

The success of a Jiu-Jitsu academy goes far beyond the talent of the instructors or the number of students—though these factors certainly play a significant role.

Properly structuring the teaching process is a key factor in keeping students motivated and reducing dropout rates. In this context, three fundamental pillars stand out: curriculum, planning, and methodology.

The Foundation for Success: Curriculum, Planning, and Methodology

In my view, without these three elements, any Jiu-Jitsu school is at great risk of failing. My personal experience has shown that implementing a well-structured curriculum, combined with careful planning and an efficient teaching methodology, helps maintain high student retention rates in academies.

The Difference Between Curriculum, Planning, and Methodology

One of the most common mistakes in Jiu-Jitsu academies is confusing these three concepts: 

Curriculum – Defines what will be taught (the content of the classes). 

Planning – Establishes how it will be taught (the order and structure of the lessons). 

Methodology – Determines the way it will be taught (strategies and teaching techniques).

Understanding these distinctions is essential for building a solid and successful academy.

Academies that lack a structured curriculum, detailed planning, and an efficient methodology often struggle with student demotivation and high dropout rates. Implementing these three pillars can be the key to creating a high-level learning environment where students progress in a consistent and structured manner.

Structured Curriculum: The Foundation of Teaching

A well-defined curriculum should be organized into three levels: 

Beginners – Learn basic movements, develop body awareness, and master fundamental techniques. 

Intermediates – Deepen their understanding of concepts, start developing combat strategies, and solidify the knowledge gained from beginner classes.

Advanced – Refine technical details, acquire more advanced knowledge, and apply a more strategic game.

It is essential to avoid mixing students of different levels in the same class, as this can hinder the learning process.

Teaching should follow a logical progression, ensuring that students develop their skills in a structured manner.

Lesson Planning: What to Teach and Why

Planning involves defining in advance, based on the curriculum, which positions and techniques will be taught in each class and the reasoning behind these choices. A well-structured plan helps students connect techniques more efficiently, as if they were assembling a puzzle.

Having a teaching plan allows instructors to conduct classes coherently, avoiding improvisations that could hinder students’ development.

Teaching Methodology: How to Teach

Effectively Methodology refers to how the teaching process is conducted. To maximize learning, instructors should consider factors such as:

* Creating logical sequences of instruction.

* The importance of periodic reviews to reinforce learning.

* How the human brain learns and retains information, applying effective didactic techniques.

The teaching approach should be aligned with the curriculum and lesson planning, ensuring that students progress efficiently and systematically.

Instructors who adopt this approach not only strengthen their students’ technical foundations but also ensure the longevity and growth of their academies in the competitive world of Jiu-Jitsu.