Professor Matheus Cunha wants to compete in the main Jiu-Jitsu competitions in the US

Currently competing and training in Texas, United States, Matheus Cunha, a Jiu-Jitsu black-belt, discovered a pleasant surprise in the sport. Initially, when he started at 11 years old, his goal was to lose weight, but the identification with that environment made the kid realize that he wanted to go further. Today, at 24 years old, Matheus is improving his technique at 413 Jiu-Jitsu, a team led by athlete and professor Pedro Rocha, which is preparing to assemble the 2025 competition team. Matheus is one of the members of this select group.

After taking his first steps in Jiu-Jitsu as a child with master Roberto Godoi, in Barueri, São Paulo, Matheus’ journey in the sport took another direction after he became a blue-belt, when the first opportunity for sponsorship arose with a trip abroad.

“As a blue-belt, I had the opportunity to be sponsored by Frota Academy, in Switzerland, and I took my first international trip when I was 16. I did a camp in the country and then competed, as a Juvenile, in the IBJJF Euros. It was a great experience.”.

Since then, Matheus’ dedication has given him the chance to broaden his horizons through Jiu-Jitsu. Today, after spending some time in Texas, he feels more mature, but with the same desire to improve as the 16-year-old who visited Switzerland for the sport.

“My routine in the United States consists of training only. I train three to four times a day, varying between physical preparation and Jiu-Jitsu. I’m going to all the Opens here in the country and I intend to do super fights, in addition to participating in the Pans and in the Worlds, Gi and No Gi, IBJJF competitions, and in the AJP Tour Grand Slam, in Dallas.”.

In June of last year, Matheus was promoted to black-belt, beginning a more challenging chapter as a Jiu-Jitsu competitor. The 2025 season has already begun for him. At the end of January, he competed at the IBJJF Dallas Winter Open, Gi and No Gi, a high-performance competition. On that occasion, the black-belt placed well on the podium in both modalities and left the tournament with two silver medals. A warm-up for the promising months to come.