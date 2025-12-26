After a victorious season, Leo Gosling reveals the secrets to consistency in Jiu-Jitsu

Share it

The second half of 2025 was special for Jiu-Jitsu professor Leo Gosling, from Gracie Barra Davie. The black belt secured three consecutive titles in both the ultra-heavyweight and absolute divisions. This feat took place at IBJJF Opens in Tampa, New Jersey, and New York, in addition to two runner-up finishes in Atlanta. Leo also became a world champion under the PBJJF federation, consolidating one of the best seasons of his career.

“The absolute final at the Tampa Open was one of the highlights of this journey,” analyzes Gosling. “I faced the great athlete Tarsis de Paula, leader of Elementum Jiu-Jitsu. With deep emotional control and positive visualization, I entered the mats confident and executed exactly the plan I had practiced—a result of a period of great technical and psychological evolution.”

Leo highlights that this performance was only possible thanks to intense training sessions with his master, black belt Rafael Gordinho. “Those training sessions were fundamental for refining my game and strategies. I also want to highlight the daily partnership with Rodrigo ‘Beiço’ Rosa, whose pace and experience were essential in preparation, as well as my partnership of over 15 years with strength and conditioning coach Henrique Brum. The strength training I learned from Brum had a great impact on my recent results.”

Leo ends the year at a high level and remains confident in his pursuit of the IBJJF World title in 2026. We took advantage of the athlete’s great momentum to conduct a revealing interview about the pillars of consistency in competitive Jiu-Jitsu. Check it out below!

GRACIEMAG: How do you emotionally handle the result of a fight or competition?

I view the result very objectively. Victory or defeat doesn’t define who I am, but they show where I am at that moment. When I win, I keep my feet on the ground. When I lose, I perform a cold analysis: what worked, what didn’t work, and what needs to be adjusted. I use a lot of mental control, positive self-talk, and visualization. This helps me flip the switch quickly and stay focused on the next battle without carrying frustration or excessive euphoria.



After a streak of achievements, do you do anything special to stay motivated and avoid complacency?

Yes. I shift the focus from the result to the process. New goals, technical adjustments, small details in the game, and different challenges in training. Also, remembering where I came from and the difficulties I faced keeps me humble and hungry. Victory is not a finish line; it’s just another step.

Injuries can compromise a winning streak, right? How do you shield your body and health?

Injuries are rarely just bad luck. Of course, the risk exists, but I work hard to reduce it. I listen to my body, do strengthening exercises, specific physical preparation, proper recovery, and I know when to take it easy. Training smart is just as important as training hard. Returning home in one piece is part of the long-term strategy.

What tips would you give to someone going through a losing streak?

First: don’t confuse results with personal value. Second: go back to basics. Adjust your fundamentals, routine, diet, rest, and mindset. Often, a defeat is a request for adjustment, not for quitting. And most importantly, surround yourself with people and professors who are honest with you, not just motivational.

When you win a lot, your game becomes predictable. How do you deal with that?

By constantly evolving. I never stick to a single path. Even with a strong game, I am always developing variations, different entries, and new responses. The goal isn’t to hide your game, but to always be one step ahead. Those who only study what you do today will arrive late tomorrow.