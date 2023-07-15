Jiu-Jitsu champion Kaio Cesar teaches concepts to evolve in the sport

Share it

Kaio Cesar is one of the top athletes in the master 1 division. Currently, he holds the second position in the featherweight division in the IBJJF rankings. Last weekend in Las Vegas, Kaio won a silver and a gold medal at the American Nationals, in the gi and no-gi divisions, respectively.

As a member of Gracie Barra, Kaio has been maintaining a hectic pace since the beginning of the season, but for the champion, he’s enjoying the journey towards achieving his goals which is the most important aspect.

Kaio also possesses a wealth of knowledge beyond the mat when it comes to the philosophy of the sport and the benefits it brings. Below, Kaio shares 10 pieces of advice to help you evolve in Jiu-Jitsu, both on and off the mat.

DISCIPLINE

“I consider discipline to be one of the key factors for every white belt practitioner. In fact, it applies to practitioners of all belt levels. Good discipline organizes the steps necessary for success in your journey.”

PATIENCE

“In Jiu-Jitsu, there are no shortcuts. Everyone must go through all the processes, including pain, suffering, and happiness. Techniques cannot be learned overnight; it takes a lot of practice to achieve perfection.”

CONSISTENCY

“You must remain consistent in your training, showing up regularly even on those days when your mind tells you to give up. The power of consistency enables you to reach your goals.”

NUTRITION

“Jiu-Jitsu demands a lot of energy, both physical and mental. Nutrition plays a vital role in keeping our bodies healthy and prepared for training sessions. Poor nutrition will hinder your performance and recovery. Strive to eat healthily to achieve excellent results and desired energy levels.”

DRILLS

“I believe that motor coordination and speed in techniques are acquired through extensive practice. Those who allocate extra time for repetitions will always stay ahead of those who only practice during training sessions.”

PHYSICAL PREPARATION

“Jiu-Jitsu has become increasingly professional, with high-performance athletes and even hobbyists being well-conditioned. The sport is becoming more competitive, and the better-prepared individuals will have an advantage. Physical preparation provides support to protect the joints and build strength. However, rest should not be overlooked, as it is also part of the preparation plan.”

STUDY POSITIONS

“Technology is very helpful nowadays. You can find numerous videos on the internet. Set aside time to study positions, whether on the mat or at home, and watch Jiu-Jitsu competitions. This will keep you connected to the sport and continually expand your knowledge.”

RESPECT

“This word holds great power. Showing respect to training partners, instructors, and people in your daily life will make you a better person both on and off the mat. No matter how skilled you are on the mat, without respect, you do not represent the true martial artist.”

FREE TRAINING

“I believe free training is crucial for practitioners of all belt levels, but I want to emphasize an important point for white belts. Be cautious when choosing training partners for free rolls. Select partners who will help you improve. Remember that you are a student and still getting to know the sport. Training should be intelligent, leaving ego outside the mat.”

GOALS

“Have a goal, whether it’s training three times a week, participating in a competition, or reaching the black belt. In life, just like in the journey of Jiu-Jitsu, it is essential to have goals. They will motivate you to work hard every day.”