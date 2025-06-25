The benefits of massage therapy for BJJ, by Marcio Carvalho

Share it

“My mission is to help athletes recover safely and return stronger, without relying on tools or machines, just the clinical touch of hands and anatomical knowledge,” says black belt Marcio Carvalho, a trained massage therapist specializing in techniques such as myofascial release and trigger point therapy. Leading Carvalho Performance Therapy, Marcio spoke with the GRACIEMAG team about the most common injuries among Jiu-Jitsu athletes and the secrets to healing them. Check it out!

Besides practicing Jiu-Jitsu, you specialized in treating injuries of fighters…

MARCIO CARVALHO: My journey began with a passion for Jiu-Jitsu and a relentless pursuit of growth, both on and off the mat. Over the years, I’ve witnessed many training partners struggling with injuries and chronic pain. This inspired me to deeply study massage therapy, focusing on techniques like myofascial release and trigger point therapy. Today, my mission is to help athletes recover safely and come back stronger, relying solely on the clinical touch of hands and anatomical expertise.



What are the main benefits of massage therapy?

Massage therapy extends far beyond mere relaxation. It accelerates muscle recovery, alleviates pain, enhances mobility, and prevents injuries. For athletes, it serves as an essential support system to keep their bodies prepared for intense training and competitions. Additionally, it positively impacts the nervous system, helping to reduce stress and improve focus.

What are the key tips for a fighter to overcome an injury?

The first tip is to respect the body’s healing process. Often, athletes rush back too soon, risking further injury. Another important piece of advice is to seek personalized treatment from professionals who understand the unique demands of the sport. Lastly, maintaining a positive mindset focused on recovery can make a significant difference.

What is the most common injury among practitioners of BJJ?

The most prevalent injuries occur in the shoulders and knees, primarily due to twisting and pressure movements during sweeps, falls, and submissions. Overtraining without sufficient recovery time significantly contributes to these issues.

What is the motivational phrase you like to repeat to your clients when they are dealing with a challenging injury?

The mind commands the body. A strong mindset accelerates healing. I often say, “Every pain has a purpose, and every injury is an opportunity to return more aware and stronger.” This perspective helps athletes view recovery as an integral part of their journey, not as an obstacle.

What are the main mistakes you observe in the BJJ community regarding injury treatment?

One major mistake is ignoring pain or attempting to “train through the injury,” treating it as a temporary inconvenience. Another issue is self-medication or excessive ice use without proper guidance. Additionally, many athletes delay treatment until they experience significant functional limitations.

What are your goals for the future of your career?

I aim to expand my clinic, Carvalho Performance Therapy, to better serve athletes in the DMV area (DC, Maryland, Virginia) by offering an exclusive sports rehabilitation protocol. I am also developing a unique manual therapy method tailored for combat sports, which will be transformed into a course to train other professionals in the field.