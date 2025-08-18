Sandra Kowalska, from Poland to the world

Share it

Austin, TX — The Austin Open IBJJF continues to reinforce the city’s reputation as a rising epicenter for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. But at this year’s event, one competitor stole the spotlight: Sandra Kowalska.

Representing Gracie Barra, Kowalska captured gold in the Gi Open Division, an impressive feat for the ascending blue belt. Her win in Austin adds to an already stellar year—claiming four gold medals at the Houston Open, a gold at the Dallas Open, and a podium finish at the prestigious Pan Nogi Championship.

Born in Gdynia, Poland, Kowalska’s athletic roots began on the handball court, where she competed on the Polish youth national team. Her drive and discipline were further sharpened during her service in the Polish Navy, traits that now fuel her relentless work ethic on the Jiu-Jitsu mats.

Sandra’s transition into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has been nothing short of transformative. Known for her radiant energy, fierce competitiveness, and unwavering team spirit, she’s become both a leader and inspiration within the Gracie Barra community. Whether she’s battling it out in open weight divisions or rallying her team at international events, her presence is impossible to ignore.

With her eyes firmly set on the global stage and a growing list of accolades, Sandra Kowalska is quickly becoming a name to watch in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.