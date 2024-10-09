Jiu-Jitsu lessons of champion Eduardo Inojosa

Share it

What benefits does a Jiu-Jitsu instructor offer to individuals and the community where they work?

EDUARDO INOJOSA: In addition to spreading the fundamentals of self-defense, respect, and discipline, we, Jiu-Jitsu instructors, empower individuals in terms of healthy living, both physically and mentally. I refer to encouraging self-confidence, self-control, and enabling people to overcome adversities. We motivate students to adopt positive values, fostering resilience and better decision-making under pressure—not only on the mat but also in daily life.

Besides teaching Jiu-Jitsu, you have a successful career as a competitor. What have been your main achievements, and what have you learned from them?

For me, it was during my purple belt in 2007 when I won the IBJJF Brazilian Championship, one of the first major competitions I entered. I was also the runner-up in the black belt category in 2015. In 2017, I realized a dream by becoming the champion at the Brazilian Team Championship, representing Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu. I also stood out in the AJP Grand Slams in Rio in 2021 and 2022. Throughout this journey, I learned a lot about discipline and resilience, as preparing for and participating in these competitions requires athletes to be in top form, both physically and mentally, and to always work with a long-term perspective.





What is your main goal for the future of your career?

My goal is to focus on training for competitions and return to competing, as this will enhance my skills as a black belt and help me practically demonstrate what I teach my students in class. Competing allows me to gain much more knowledge and accelerate my evolution. As we know, knowledge never ends; there’s always something new to learn in the gentle art.



When someone hesitates to train Jiu-Jitsu, what do you usually say to convince them to put on the gi and start their journey in the gentle art?

First, I try to listen to the person and understand their goals so that I can identify how Jiu-Jitsu can add positive values to their life.

Who is your greatest idol in your career, the person who serves as a guide in your major decisions? Why?

My idol is my fellow countryman Xande Ribeiro. Because of all he has achieved and represents for Jiu-Jitsu, he is a humble man who has never changed his way of being due to success. I was already a fan of his in 2016 when I had the privilege of spending a lot of time with Xande. I learned a lot from him during training. He is a great reference as an athlete, businessman, and person.

What motivational phrase do you like to repeat to yourself when going through a difficult situation?

“Never give up; you are one centimeter closer than you were yesterday. Today is a new day. I can!” Moreover, my family and those I love motivate me more than anything. If they are well, healthy, and happy, that’s all I need. I just know that everything will turn out fine.