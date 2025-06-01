Jiu-Jitsu at the Service of the Community: Vinicius Wong’s Work with Border Patrol and Beyond

Share it

More than just a mat instructor, Brazilian Vinicius Lino Wong is making his mark on social projects in the U.S. and even on elite training for the American Border Patrol. Discover the story of someone using Jiu-Jitsu to transform lives — both inside and outside the academy.

In 2023, the U.S. Border Patrol, the agency responsible for border security, needed to update its agents’ training with more modern, safe, and effective body control techniques. The solution came from an unexpected source: a Brazilian black belt in Jiu-Jitsu based in San Marcos, California.

The name: Vinicius Lino Wong, instructor at Alliance Jiu-Jitsu San Marcos and former IBJJF national champion.

From the Mat to the Front Line

With a technical approach, tailored for equipment use and real-life situations, Vinicius developed an exclusive self-defense methodology for BORTAC — the tactical unit of Border Patrol.

“Professor Vinicius’ technical knowledge and professionalism significantly enhanced our operational capabilities,” said a supervisor in an official letter presented to the Alliance team in January 2024.

The sessions were held at the Border Patrol headquarters and also at the academy itself, focusing on positioning, injury-free control, and quick transitions to restraint. According to a recommendation letter from the agents, the results were “remarkable.”

Transforming the Local Community

But Vinicius’ impact doesn’t stop at law enforcement. His work at Alliance San Marcos also extends to the wider community:

Free classes for children focused on bullying prevention

A scholarship program that encourages good school grades in exchange for training

Charitable events raising funds for NGOs and war veterans

“Jiu-Jitsu has to be a tool for social transformation, not just performance. In our academy, character building comes before the podium,” says the instructor.

Students Making a Difference

Since arriving in California, Vinicius has mentored both beginners and top-level athletes. Names like Fellipe Andrew, IBJJF World Champion, and PJ Barch, a prominent figure in American grappling, have trained with him and sought tactical advice. Both athletes credit Vinicius as a key element in their preparation for major tournaments.

Additionally, Alliance San Marcos is beginning to produce its own local talents, achieving strong results in IBJJF regional Opens.

Bridging Cultures

Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Vinicius has become a true bridge between Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and U.S. public services.

“It’s like I’m giving back everything the sport has given me,” he says. “Brazil shaped me as an athlete. The U.S. gave me structure and opportunity. Being able to teach Border Patrol agents while also training kids in California is an honor.”

With new training sessions planned with Border Patrol in the coming months and social initiatives gaining momentum in the region, Vinicius Wong shows that Jiu-Jitsu can — and should — serve society.

“Serving is the greatest medal Jiu-Jitsu can give me.”

— Vinicius Lino Wong