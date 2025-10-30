How Jeff Curran made the JC Invitational a success

Share it

“The mindset I developed as a fighter is what helps me push through the promoter side,” says former MMA fighter Jeff Curran, also known as “Big Frog,” who is now making waves in the martial arts market as the head of the Jeff Curran Invitational (JCI). “Just like in competition, you can’t control every outcome, but you can control your effort and your integrity. That’s what will keep JCI growing from show to show. I didn’t get to where I did in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu by taking anything lightly.”

For martial arts fans who are not yet familiar with JCI, one way to experience it is through the event’s official YouTube channel, where the organization streams full events, highlights, and behind-the-scenes coverage. “We’re committed to keeping JCI accessible to everyone (fans, athletes, and families) so people can enjoy high-level Jiu-Jitsu without needing a paid subscription or exclusive platform,” says Curran.

“And, of course, for anyone who wants to experience it in person — don’t wait to get your tickets! Whether you’re watching online or sitting matside, my goal is to make sure you feel the passion, respect, and energy that define what Jiu-Jitsu and JCI are all about. Athletes First. Always.”

Here is a frank and revealing conversation with the black belt trained by professor Pedro Sauer. Oss!

Today you draw attention by running the Jeff Curran Invitational, but it’s worth taking a step back in your journey and discussing your career as an MMA fighter. What were the most significant moments in your journey as an athlete, what was the big lesson you learned, and how did it motivate you to become a fight event promoter?

JEFF CURRAN: My career as a fighter took me on an incredible journey; from small regional shows to the biggest stages in the world like the UFC, WEC, and PRIDE. Competing against some of the best athletes in the sport taught me more than just how to fight; it taught me about resilience, humility, and how to stay true to my values no matter the outcome. Some of the most significant moments weren’t just my wins, but the challenges I faced getting there, training full time while raising a family, building a gym, and helping develop the next generation of fighters. Every setback reminded me that the real fight is about consistency and staying passionate even when the spotlight fades. That lesson carried directly into creating the Jeff Curran Invitational. For years, I talked about wanting to build something special for the grappling world, something that truly puts “athletes first.” My son Ty was a big part of finally making it happen. He pushed me to stop just talking about it and actually bring it to life. Him and my other son Jacob got me motivated to go for it so I dug in and started to create a platform that will honor athletes, build the BJJ community, and inspire future generations!



What are the peculiarities of the JCI when compared to other fight events?

The Jeff Curran Invitational was created by an athlete, for athletes. After a lifetime in martial arts and competing on the biggest stages, I wanted to build something that truly represents what I believe this sport should be about: respect, skill, and authenticity. JCI isn’t a corporate machine; it’s something I’ve built from the ground up with a small team and a big vision. I’m proud of what we’ve created so far, but I’m also humble enough to say it’s not perfect yet. I’m on a mission to make it one of the most exciting and respected grappling events in the world, without relying on gimmicks, trash talk, or negativity to get attention. I want the quality of the athletes, the matches, and the experience itself to speak for us.

What truly separates JCI is the professionalism behind every match. All of our referees are highly experienced Jiu-Jitsu black belts and/or professional referees who understand the nuances of the sport. That ensures fair calls, safe competition, and respect for the athletes above all else. All my commentators are also decorated black belts and/or professional analysts who have been around the sport for decades. Our ruleset also encourages action and excitement. If there’s no submission in regulation, we move into a dynamic overtime round designed to push for a finish while keeping things fair and thrilling for the audience. Like wrestling, a coin toss or lack of action in regulation will determine who gets choice of starting position during OT. Top, bottom or Neutral.

This is what fans like, right?

Fans love it because it brings out the best in both athletes and leaves an element of surprise to the winner of position choice. If again no submission, the 3 referees not working the mat act as judges and score the overtime round for the winner to be the one pushing the pace and hunting submissions and position advancement. And beyond the competition, JCI delivers an experience: professional lighting, stage design, production, and storytelling that bring Jiu-Jitsu to life. It’s intimate, emotional, and real. My goal is simple: to keep raising the bar for what a grappling event can be, while staying true to what makes Jiu-Jitsu so great in the first place.



What were the major challenges you faced in this shift from fighter to event promoter?

The biggest challenge was learning how to take the same passion I had for competing and channel it into building something for others. As a fighter, everything revolves around your own preparation, discipline, and performance. That is a hard thing to give up. After 20 years as an MMA fighter, nine years retired now, it is still challenging for me to live a life not revolving around competition. As a promoter, your mindset shifts, it’s about creating a stage where others can shine, and making sure every athlete, coach, and fan feels valued. In reality, I already knew how much work went into promoting events. From 2003 until around 2015, I co-founded and ran the XFO, the Xtreme Fighting Organization, which became one of the Midwest’s premier MMA promotions. During that time, I was promoting, coaching, and fighting, sometimes all in the same night. That experience gave me a real understanding of how demanding it is to balance it all.

What made JCI different was the emotional side of starting over, taking everything I’d learned from MMA and rebuilding it around the values of Jiu-Jitsu and grappling. Financially and emotionally, it’s still a grind. You put your name, resources, and reputation on the line every time. But that challenge fuels me similar to the same way training camps used to.

In addition to being an event promoter, you run Team Curran in Crystal Lake, IL. What is the secret to transforming an average student into a great champion?

At Team Curran, the secret begins with mindset. Skill and athleticism matter, but without passion and persistence, they don’t last. I’ve always said there are three pillars I live by: Passion, Persistence, and Perfection. Passion gives you the drive to show up every day, no matter how you feel. Persistence keeps you pushing through the hardships, life challenges, and curveballs that try to pull you off course. And perfection – while it can never truly be reached in life or in Jiu-Jitsu – is what keeps us growing. It’s the pursuit of perfection that defines us. That chase is what drives me every single day, and it’s what I try to instill in my students.

Longevity is another key piece. That lesson was passed down to me by my mentor, Master Pedro Sauer. He taught me that the true measure of a martial artist isn’t just how they perform in their prime, but how long they can stay on the mat, learning and sharing. He always uses the term “Multiply yourself” onto others. I want to be training when I’m an old man, like Grandmaster Hélio Gracie and so many of the great masters who spent their late years still on the mat. It is amazing to me and I’m inspired always by that. At my academy, I’m trying to build a Jiu-Jitsu for life mindset in my students, one that keeps them on the mats, growing, and loving the art for as long as possible.

Who is your biggest idol in your career, the person who serves as a guideline in your major decisions?

There have been several people who’ve shaped who I am, but two stand at the center of my Jiu-Jitsu journey: Master Pedro Sauer (on the left in the photo below) and my Muay Thai instructor, Mr. Frank Cucci (who won purple belt worlds in 2000 as well). Mr. Cucci taught me more about the business side than anyone and was the one who introduced me to Master Sauer. From there, Pedro became my greatest mentor, teaching me Jiu-Jitsu on and off the mat, and showing me the path.

Outside the mat, my wife Sarah believed in me since day one, literally since my very first fight week in 1997, and she’s supported every dream, every crazy idea, and every goal I’ve chased. She’s been behind me through my MMA career, my coaching, and now through JCI. I also owe a lot to my mom and dad. My dad, who passed away almost 30 years ago when I was 18, my uncle Ken, and my boxing coach, Doug Mango. My mom did her best to raise myself and my two siblings with practically nothing. We were poor, she was in a bad relationship after divorcing my dad when I was eight. She was a fighter long before me. My dad taught me to work for everything I want and to handle as much as I can on my own. Don’t put off til tomorrow what can be done today type mindset. My uncle showed me the value of independence, how to build a business for yourself rather than rely on others. And coach Mango gave me the confidence and power in my hands that let me stand with anyone in the world. All of them, along with some others important role models, helped shape the person I am today.

What are the plans for the future of the JCI?

The future of the Jeff Curran Invitational is about growth with purpose. I’m not trying to make it the biggest event in the world overnight, I want to make it one of the best. Every JCI is an opportunity to raise the standard, learn from experience, and make the next one even more special for the athletes and fans. Rather than one big payout to the winner of a tournament, I want athletes to have consistency and realistic goals. Sure one person wins a 16 man tournament and gets life changing money. Maybe silver and bronze get something but these are not repeated experiences. This may happen here and there on my show to deserving competitors, however I am more about keeping realistic payouts and repeating the experience multiple times per year for each person. Win or lose. I built this from the ground up with myself and a few key team members who believe in and see my vision. It’s something I take a lot of pride in.

Starting in January 2026, or possibly sooner, we’ll be launching a new project called JCI Revealed, a series of mini documentaries releasing one or two per month on our YOUTUBE channel. These will tell the real stories behind the athletes who step on our stage. The first episode, JCI Revealed: Kai Saturno, will release around mid to late December. It highlights Kai, a blue belt who shocked the crowd at JCI 1 by submitting a seasoned black belt with a flying triangle.

The purpose of JCI Revealed isn’t just to showcase the biggest names or the future champions, it’s to tell the stories of regular people who take a chance, step onto the JCI stage, and show what Jiu-Jitsu can do for their lives. That’s what inspires me, the transformation, the courage, and the heart behind every competitor. Ten years from now, I see JCI as a globally respected platform, known for its professionalism, production, and heart — but still grounded in the same mission I started with: Athletes First. Always. That will never change.