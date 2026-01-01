Jeff Curran Invitational 2: elite names, rising talent and a historic women’s card

Share it

Built on the belief that great grappling should be understood and enjoyed by everyone – not just those fluent in Jiu-Jitsu rulebooks – the Jeff Curran Invitational (JCI) returns with its most ambitious event yet: JCI 2: The Ascension.

When: Doors open 4 p.m. Matches begin 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. Where: The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry Illinois. Tickets details: jcinvitational.com. Free Livestream: Live and FREE on Youtube @jeffcurraninvitational.

Curated by fifth-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former MMA standout Jeff Curran, JCI 2: The Ascension brings together elite competitors from around the country, fast-rising up-and-comers, and seasoned MMA veterans — including athletes with UFC experience — into a single, submission-focused showcase.

JCI does not match athletes by belt rank alone. Matchups are built on achievements, experience, and competitive résumé, ensuring every bout has real stakes and stylistic intrigue. The goal is simple: create exciting, meaningful matches that keep both hardcore fans and first-time viewers fully engaged.

JCI 2: The Ascension also makes a significant statement for women’s grappling, featuring eight female bouts: an expanded commitment following the success of JCI 1. The card highlights high-level competitors and emerging talent alike, reinforcing JCI’s dedication to showcasing excellence across the sport.

“This isn’t about filling brackets,” Curran explains. “It’s about telling stories through competition and making sure every match makes sense, even if you’ve never trained a day of Jiu-Jitsu in your life you will enjoy as a spectator.”

The event is anchored by a championship-level main event, as Michael Mutter, a Master Worlds gold medalist, faces Jeff Serafin, one of the Midwest’s most decorated competitors and coaches, for the Inaugural JCI Middleweight Title.

The co-main event features a high-level clash between two elite black belts: Hayden Bucker and Mike Santiago, a seasoned UFC veteran and high-level wrestler/grappler.

With its intentional matchmaking, expanded women’s representation, and blend of grappling specialists and MMA veterans, JCI 2: The Ascension continues to define itself as something different, a platform where athletes are treated as professionals and fans are never left behind.