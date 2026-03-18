From the mats to a legacy: Danillo Índio’s journey of overcoming and learning in Jiu-Jitsu

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The journey of black belt Danillo Índio Villefort is marked by dedication, resilience, and, above all, constant learning. With a solid career in Jiu-Jitsu and important stints in MMA, including the UFC, he has built a broad perspective on martial arts. Along the way, the leader of Índio Dojo highlights the importance of learning from great masters and turning experiences, including mistakes, into tools to guide his students.

More than titles or fights, Danillo carries values that were fundamental to his development. Among the main lessons, he emphasizes patience and a commitment to daily improvement. “I always strive to develop as a teacher, as a leader, and as a man”. For him, one of the most important aspects of teaching is understanding each student’s limits and timing: “We can’t want more than the athlete,” he reinforces, showing his maturity as a coach.

Now based in the United States, where he leads Índio Dojo, Danillo has found his greatest passion in teaching children. According to him, the impact of martial arts on youth development goes far beyond the mats. “In three months, we’re able to transform a child,” he says. Using a methodology that integrates Judo, Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, and MMA, he believes in balanced development: “What’s the point of being very intelligent if you don’t have confidence? Or being confident without knowledge?”, he asks, highlighting the importance of well-rounded growth.

Overcoming, memories and legacy

However, not everything was easy in his martial arts journey. One of the most difficult moments of his career came when he left American Top Team alongside names like his brother Yuri Villefort, Jorge Santiago, and Gesias Cavalcante. The situation became even more intense during the reality show TUF: Blackzilians vs ATT. “It was very stressful—my son was born in the middle of filming,” he recalls. Despite the emotional challenges, he highlights the team’s resilience and their victory as an unforgettable milestone in his story.

Memories from the beginning of his career are still vivid. Danillo fondly recalls his first competition, marked by the presence and support of his family. “I remember my mom yelling, trying to help me while I was getting beat up,” he says with a sense of humor.

From his father, the late master Francisco Índio, he inherited a lesson he carries to this day. Master Índio, a 9th-degree red belt, was an iconic vale-tudo athlete in the 1960s and 1970s and later became head of security for the Brazilian Federal Senate. He passed away in 2023 at the age of 85. “I learned from him the value of humility. He treated everyone with respect, from the cleaning staff to the President of the Republic,” he highlights.

After so many years dedicated to martial arts, Danilo Índio is clear about the legacy he wants to leave. More than creating champions, his goal is to spread the values of Jiu-Jitsu with authenticity and respect for its roots. “I want to keep spreading our art while maintaining the authenticity my father expects from me,” he concludes, showing that his greatest victory lies in transforming lives through sport.