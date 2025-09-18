The BJJ Mental Coach Launches Masters Community

Share it

At Jiu-Jitsu Con 2025, Masters competitors didn’t just show up — they took over.

More than 6,550 athletes battled at Master Worlds, making up 55% of all participants. The message is clear: the Masters divisions are no longer the sidelines of the sport — they’re leading the way.

But every Masters competitor also knows the other side of the story: you train for months, feel sharp in the academy, and yet under the bright lights of competition, the nerves creep in. Suddenly, the game you trust disappears. You walk away frustrated, thinking: “That wasn’t me. I can do so much better.”

This is the exact problem that Gustavo Dantas — 6th-degree black belt, Master World Champion, and founder of The BJJ Mental Coach — has been studying for over a decade. And it’s why he created something brand new: The BJJ Mental Coach Masters Community.

A Movement of Authenticity More than a program, this is a movement built around a single, powerful word: authenticity. The goal is simple yet profound — to help competitors over 30 bring their true selves to the mats, free from nerves, fear, or the pressure to be someone they’re not.

Inside the Masters Community, athletes will find:

• Full access to all courses & e-books

• Monthly live classes with Gustavo Dantas

• Exclusive interviews & content

• Group coaching opportunities

• A supportive peer community of Masters athletes who “get it”

This is where training, mindset, and life intersect. It’s where your hard work in the academy finally translates into authentic performance in competition — and growth far beyond the mats.

To mark the launch, The BJJ Mental Coach will premiere a free webinar on YouTube:

Master BJJ Competitor vs. Overtraining Saturday, Sept 20, 2025 – 8:00 AM MST The BJJ Mental Coach YouTube Channel

In the session, Dantas will share lessons from his “How High Can You Fly?” project — a nine- month challenge where he competed in all four IBJJF Grand Slams — and reveal how overtraining nearly cost him his authenticity on the mats. You’ll discover how to recognize the early signs, avoid the trap, and build a sustainable path forward.

“The BJJ Mental Coach is not me — it’s a movement,” says professor Gustavo Dantas. “It represents the belief that world-class performance starts with a world-class mindset. But more than medals, it’s about becoming the most authentic version of yourself — in Jiu-Jitsu and in life.”

Learn more at www.thebjjmentalcoach.com or follow @gustavodantasbjj.