Ocean BJJ announces major sponsorship with Kingz Kimonos

Italian promotion Ocean BJJ is entering 2025 with a bold move: a headline sponsorship deal with Kingz Kimonos, the legendary grappling brand founded in 2011 and renowned for premium gear and deep connections with elite competitors and international tournaments.

The Ocean BJJ Pro Championship finals on September 20 will mark the debut of this partnership, with Kingz as the official sponsor. This milestone reinforces Ocean BJJ’s upward trajectory in the world of professional no‐gi grappling.

Since its inception, Ocean BJJ has been making waves: introducing a more advanced rule set, offering prize pools that scale with participation, and consistently attracting top-level talent. Aligning with Kingz adds even more prestige and signals the brand’s ambition to compete on a global stage.

“The fact that Kingz is getting involved with Ocean is massive news!” says Fabrizio Forconi, Event Manager of Ocean BJJ Pro. “This is only our second season, and yet the ruleset, production quality, and overall presentation of Ocean have already attracted not just top European names and several international athletes — from European trials competitors to our invited special guests for the finals — but also major industry brands that are clearly drawn to the way we work. That tells us we’re on the right track. Now that Kingz has partnered with Ocean, we’re only going to level up. Expect some exciting new developments, which will be announced on our social channels starting in August, well ahead of the finals on September 20.”

The Ocean BJJ Pro Championship finals will stream live on FloGrappling, featuring a world-class commentary team: Riccardo Ammendolia, Demian Maia, and Jean Jacques Machado.