Champs from Ocean BJJ to compete in WNO

“With just a few days to go before this year’s Trials kick off, we’re thrilled to announce a massive opportunity!”, says Fabrizio Forconi, event manager of Ocean BJJ Pro Championship.

“The 4 athletes who win the Ocean Finals (Men’s -80kg and Openweight, Women’s -65kg and Openweight) will be selected and individually contacted to take part – exclusively – in one of the upcoming American editions of WNO, live on Flograppling! A huge chance for these competitors to step onto that stage as freshly crowned holders of the title: The Most Dangerous Grappler on the Planet 2025!”

“We’re extremely proud of this new partnership”, says Forconi, “which represents a big step forward and a huge opportunity for all grapplers who choose to compete at Ocean — a format known for having one of the most permissive rule sets in the world, if not the most permissive, making it a natural selection ground for the planet’s boldest and most dangerous athletes, both men and women. Collaborating with WNO – Who’s Number One is a tremendous opportunity, and the trust FloGrappling is placing in Ocean is a source of great pride and a gateway to exciting future possibilities for the entire grappling community.”