How Tao Jiu Jitsu Academy is helping shape the rise of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE

Share it

The rise of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the United Arab Emirates is one of the most remarkable developments in the global grappling scene. For Alexandre Altenburg Odebrecht, black belt and head coach of Tao Jiu Jitsu Academy, this evolution has been a lived experience. He has been teaching and building Team Tao in the UAE since 2014, witnessing the sport transform from a niche discipline into a nationwide movement.

“When we started, Jiu-Jitsu was practiced by a small group of people who shared the same passion,” Alexandre explains. “Today, it’s embraced by both locals and expatriates and has become part of the country’s sporting identity.”

A key driver behind this growth has been strong institutional support. The UAE government implemented Jiu-Jitsu into the national school curriculum, and the sport is now taught in more than 140 schools across the country. Combined with world-class events such as the Abu Dhabi World Pro and the rapid expansion of academies, Jiu-Jitsu has become more accessible than ever before.

“Beyond competition, Jiu-Jitsu has played a major role in developing discipline, confidence, and real social connection,” Alexandre says. “Being part of this journey—from the early days to seeing our students excel today—has been incredibly rewarding.”

Clear goals, individual paths

At Tao Jiu Jitsu Academy, success is not defined by a single outcome. The academy’s main goal is to guide and support each student according to their personal objectives.

“Some students want to compete at the highest level, others want to build a consistent training routine, improve their physical conditioning, or develop mental resilience,” Alexandre explains. “Our role is to challenge them while supporting them every step of the way.”

The academy is built around providing world-class instruction in a welcoming and inclusive environment. While technical development is essential, Tao places equal emphasis on confidence, discipline, and community.

“We’re not just a place to train,” he adds. “We’re a space where people push past their limits, build lasting friendships, and discover what they’re capable of—both on and off the mat.”

Classes, structure, and location

Tao Jiu Jitsu Academy operates with a schedule designed to fit modern lifestyles. Classes run every day of the week, offering dedicated programs for women, children, and adults, alongside comprehensive general training sessions.

“No matter your experience level or availability, there’s always a class that fits your goals,” Alexandre says.

The academy is located in Arjan, near Dubai’s iconic Miracle Garden, providing easy access for students coming from different parts of the city.

A long-established competition team

Competition has been part of Tao’s identity since the very beginning. Team Tao was founded in 2014 and has since produced athletes who have achieved multiple world championship titles at UAEJJF events.

“Now that we have our own dedicated academy, our focus on competition has only grown stronger,” Alexandre explains. The team offers specialized training, personalized coaching, and a structured approach to athlete development.

Whether students are experienced competitors or stepping onto the competition mats for the first time, they receive guidance through every phase of the process—from technical preparation and strategy to mental conditioning and post-competition analysis.

Impact beyond physical performance

While physical transformation is often the most visible result of training, Alexandre believes the true impact of Jiu-Jitsu lies elsewhere.

“The most meaningful changes are mental and emotional,” he says. “I’ve seen students develop discipline, humility, and a genuine hunger for learning that carries into every area of their lives.”

He describes watching individuals who once struggled with consistency evolve into committed practitioners who show up with purpose and resilience. For competitive athletes, hard-earned victories validate years of effort. For others, improved confidence, emotional balance, and overall quality of life are equally significant achievements.

“Jiu-Jitsu meets people where they are,” Alexandre reflects. “And it helps them become a better version of themselves.”

A culture built on connection

Culture is a cornerstone of Tao Jiu Jitsu Academy. The environment is intentionally family-oriented, inclusive, and community-driven.

“We’re not just training partners—we’re a support system,” Alexandre says. Students regularly spend time together outside the academy, sharing meals, supporting one another through challenges, and celebrating achievements collectively.

Inclusivity is non-negotiable. Regardless of age, gender, background, or experience level, every student is welcomed with the same respect and openness. “Diversity strengthens our academy,” he emphasizes.

A unified and experienced coaching team

The Tao coaching staff consists of seven instructors, including Alexandre, each with more than a decade of experience in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. A defining characteristic of the team is their shared history—every coach has been part of the journey since the academy’s earliest days.

“This long-term partnership creates consistency in how we teach and how we support our students,” Alexandre explains. “No matter which coach you train with, you’re receiving the same philosophy, standards, and care.”

This cohesion allows Tao Jiu Jitsu Academy to combine personalized attention with a strong, unified identity—one that continues to shape the next generation of practitioners in the UAE.