Leo Martins launches Endless Fight, new gym in Florida

You are launching the Endless Fight Jiu-Jitsu school in Saint John’s, northern Florida…

LEONARDO MARTINS: That’s right! Endless Fight was created to bring Jiu-Jitsu to the community we live in here in the United States. Our goal is to promote the physical and emotional development of our students, teaching them self-defense and how to be transformed by Jiu-Jitsu. The school is spacious, featuring two mats, modern restrooms, and a relaxation area to help de-stress. It’s a family-friendly and welcoming environment where everyone will feel at home.



Can you tell us about your journey in Jiu-Jitsu?

I started my journey 18 years ago and have been a black belt for 7 years, awarded by Master Rodrigo Medeiros at the BJJ Revolution Pacific Beach academy in California. There, I gained valuable knowledge, formed meaningful relationships, and was propelled forward in my journey. I participated in competitions like the IBJJF World and Pan Championships, but I stepped back from competing due to professional priorities and adjusting to life in the U.S. I always dreamed of opening my own academy, but at that time, I had other priorities. Eventually, I became fluent in English, stabilized my life, and met my wife, Vanessa. We’ve been married for 6 years, and she supported me in pursuing my dream of opening a Jiu-Jitsu academy. Together, we’re launching Endless Fight.



How did the name of the school come about?

We chose this name because Jiu-Jitsu is infinite, always evolving. That’s also how I approach my teaching career. I’m constantly studying and striving to specialize further. I’ve taken finance courses to manage the school as a business, and, of course, pedagogy courses on the mat, like the Winners Method developed by Master Wendel Ribeiro, which focuses on a specific methodology for teaching children. I do everything possible to provide the best for our students and the community of Saint John’s in northern Florida.