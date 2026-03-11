Gialysson Adão eyes gold at IBJJF Pan Championship 2026 in Kissimmee

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Born on August 14, 1992, in Piauí, Brazil, Gialysson Adão Silva Freitas, now 33 years old, followed an unconventional path to establish himself as a consistent name in the international jiu-jitsu scene. Raised in Vila Isabel, in the traditional Morro dos Macacos community in Rio de Janeiro, it was there that he first stepped onto the mats as a teenager — the beginning of a journey defined by steady growth and adaptation to the highest levels of competition.

A black belt under GF Team, a lineage deeply connected to Oswaldo Fadda, Júlio César Pereira, and José Luís Varella Barca, Gialysson built his game within one of the most respected traditions in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. That foundation shaped not only his technical approach but also his mindset, one rooted in discipline, resilience, and constant evolution.

Over the years, he has faced and defeated some of the toughest names in modern grappling, including Oliver Taza, John Combs, André Porfirio, Damion Oranday, Clay Mayfield, Raul Basílio, Kauan Barbosa, and Natan dos Santos. These results have solidified his position as a dangerous and respected competitor on the international circuit.

“I’ve faced many high-level athletes who played an important role in my development. My win over Oliver Taza, when he was ranked among the top athletes, gave me extra motivation to keep pushing forward,” the athlete said.

More than results, his journey has also been shaped by adversity. In 2025, a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury sidelined him for nearly ten months, interrupting his competitive momentum during a crucial phase of his career. However, the setback ultimately became a turning point for both physical and mental growth.

“That injury was one of the toughest moments of my career. I didn’t know when I would be able to come back, but it was also a period that helped me grow as both a person and an athlete,” Freitas commented.

During that time, Gialysson also experienced a life-changing moment outside the mats with the birth of his daughter, bringing a new perspective and strengthening his discipline during recovery. Upon returning to training, he evolved into a more strategic athlete. Alongside his wife, also a black belt, he began studying opponents, analyzing patterns, and refining details that previously received less attention — a key adjustment in today’s highly competitive landscape.

Recently, Gialysson has maintained strong momentum on the circuit. He is coming off a victory at Fight to Win, along with a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the Indianapolis Open and a double podium performance at the Dallas Open, where he claimed gold in the absolute division and silver in his weight class, results that reinforce his consistency at a high level.

That momentum now leads into the 2026 IBJJF Pan Championship, set to take place in Kissimmee, Florida. Widely regarded as one of the most important tournaments in the sport, the event gathers elite athletes from around the world and serves as a key benchmark for the season.

For Gialysson, the Pan is more than just another competition, it represents the continuation of a long pursuit. After finishing third in 2024 and earning silver in 2025, he enters the 2026 edition at the peak of his competitive maturity, with a more complete and calculated preparation.

“This Pan represents resilience. I’ve been chasing this title for a long time. I feel stronger, more mature, more experienced, and more technical. It’s one of the most important events of the year and can take my career to another level,” said the black belt, who is competing in the Master 1 heavyweight division.

On the mats, his identity remains rooted in versatility. Whether standing, playing guard, or attacking from the top, Gialysson maintains an aggressive style, now combined with sharper timing and decision-making.

“No matter where the fight takes place, I’ll be ready. My main weapon will be my will to win and my constant pursuit of the submission. With hard work, dedication, and resilience, you can achieve anything. Only we know what happens behind the scenes before people see the results,” Freitas stated.