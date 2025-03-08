GB Calgary: on the road to the Brazilian Kids Championship 2025

Share it

On June 14 and 15, Barueri, São Paulo, will host the 2025 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (Kids) Championship, an event organized by CBJJ and recognized as one of the most competitive youth tournaments in the world. The news has sent ripples through the dojo of Gracie Barra Calgary, located in Alberta, Canada, where Professor GMI Allan Souza and his team have been ramping up training for their young athletes in preparation for this significant challenge.

“I want to start exposing my kids’ team to tougher competitions,” says Allan. “Here in our region, my students are already making a name for themselves in local tournaments. I can’t think of a more challenging event for my kids than the Brazilian Championship. Our sport is called ‘Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,’ right? It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase what we do here in the cold of Calgary, while also learning from the source, understanding the roots of the sport, and handling the pressure of competing in a true cauldron. We already have a list of twelve kids confirmed to travel to Barueri, most of whom are Canadian.”

A journey of overcoming and growth

Allan Souza’s story perfectly reflects the transformative impact of Jiu-Jitsu. Before becoming a teacher and leader at Gracie Barra Calgary, he faced personal challenges. “I weighed 120 kg, led a sedentary lifestyle, and had a job that was killing me with stress. There was nothing that helped me cope with it all… until Jiu-Jitsu saved my life. From being a corporate lawyer, working in big companies and then running my own office, I decided to change everything. I came to Canada and had the courage to live off Jiu-Jitsu,” recalls the black belt.

This passion and personal transformation are what Allan aims to provide for his students. He believes that Canadian Jiu-Jitsu is on the rise, with names like Brianna Ste-Marie, Oliver Taza, and Dante Leon shining on the international stage. Moreover, he sees even greater potential in the new generation. “Here at Gracie Barra Calgary, we have extremely talented kids, some already holding medals in tournaments like Pan Kids, ADCC, and IBJJF Opens.”

Beyond gold: building champions for life

The competition team at Gracie Barra Calgary is not just training hard to climb the podium in Brazil; they are also learning about dedication, discipline, and teamwork. To fund this grand journey, the students themselves are participating in fundraising events, further strengthening their sense of teamwork and commitment.

For Allan, Jiu-Jitsu goes far beyond the gold medal. “The most important thing is the empowerment of each individual. Jiu-Jitsu helps build confidence, improve self-esteem, and develop not just the body but also the mind. Additionally, it creates a strong sense of belonging to a community that walks together towards the same goal: to be better every day. This impact transcends the walls of the gym, transforming not just the students but also the society around us.”

Gracie Barra Calgary is ready for this mission. In June, this team of young talents will head to Brazil not just to compete but to experience a unique journey that will shape their futures both on and off the mats.