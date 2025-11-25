Deluxe edition celebrates 30 years of BJJ Tour’s US Open

Share it

SAN JOSE, CA — The Jiu-Jitsu community recently came together to celebrate three decades of the US Open, an event promoted by the BJJ Tour league and spearheaded by renowned GMI Professor Claudio França. The milestone tournament took place November 15–16.

Over the years, the competition has undergone a remarkable evolution. What began as a local gathering, primarily featuring academies from the American West Coast, has blossomed into an internationally acclaimed event, drawing athletes of diverse nationalities for both Gi and No-Gi divisions.

The 30th annual event, held in San Jose, California, was a resounding success, boasting over 2,000 registered competitors. This turnout solidly validates Professor França’s initial vision and the BJJ Tour’s unwavering dedication to promoting the sport. Days after the show-stopping event concluded, GRACIEMAG caught up with França. The coral belt offered a brief analysis of the core elements that made this landmark edition so special.

Tradition and a family affair

“One of the key pillars of this event is its three-decade tradition,” França noted. “The 30th edition was a true celebration of that long history, which has roots dating back to the very beginning of Jiu-Jitsu here in the USA.” The tournament also distinguishes itself with a unique ‘family’ atmosphere, highlighted by the presence of athletes and professors who have been involved with the competition for nearly 30 years, demonstrating a strong connection and loyalty to the event.

The next generation and elite level competition

The competition reinforced its crucial role in shaping the next generation of BJJ talent. “The kids’ divisions, for instance, were a major highlight,” França enthused. “We had almost 800 boys and girls competing with an incredibly high technical level. Furthermore, the level of the black belt matches is continually rising across all categories, which speaks volumes about the sport’s ongoing evolution.”

Global reach confirmed

The international nature of the US Open was once again proven during this edition. The event successfully attracted athletes and academies from all corners of the globe, solidifying the tournament’s history as a global showcase for BJJ. “That diversity is a testament to the event’s ability to transcend borders and unite the global community of the sport,” França concluded.