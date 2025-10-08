A well-deserved honor

Share it

By Gabriel Oliveira

Professor Andre Sena, head instructor at Gracie Barra Round Rock, received an official Letter of Recognition from Mayor Craig Morgan, presented by Councilman Ortega, for his outstanding service to the Round Rock community.

Professor Andre has made an incredible impact as both a resident and leader — teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the highest level, and helping children, military members, veterans, and first responders grow in confidence, discipline, and overall wellness.

His dedication on and off the mats has changed lives, and this recognition is a powerful reminder of what true leadership looks like. Oss!