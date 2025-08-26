Windson Torres: european champion at 25 and one of the fastest-rising names in Jiu-Jitsu

Share it

At 25 years old, born in Formosa (GO), Windson “Wind” Torres is living the phase where a solid foundation meets high performance. A judoka by training and a black belt for just one year, he competes among the super-heavyweights, maintains an active calendar in IBJJF and AJP, and carries a title that truly projected him: gold at the 2025 IBJJF European Championship. Today, he trains at Six Blades and has Xande Ribeiro as his technical and mental guide.

Asked about his origins, Windson goes back to his first gi and the post-pandemic turning point that changed his competitive path:

“I started judo at 10 years old and moved to Jiu-Jitsu after the pandemic. Before that, I only trained Jiu-Jitsu to help in judo tournaments, but after the pandemic, I switched 100% to Jiu-Jitsu competitions.”

Before talking about medals, he makes sure to highlight the human impact the sport had on his life. The memory is direct and without romanticizing, with full name recognition for the one who extended a hand at the right time: “My story with sport is very sincere. I can say that my judo professor rescued me from a very difficult moment in my life and gave me the opportunity to become a better person, and Jiu-Jitsu continued that process.”

The athlete also talks about how the long road of competitions shaped his game. Windson measures the answer in experiences and passport stamps. The trips expanded his language, culture, and competitive repertoire: “I’ve been to six different countries over two years, and it was incredible experiences, being able to learn new cultures, customs, and languages. I think the country I liked the most to visit was France, and the culture I enjoyed the most was America.”

With results and visibility came the responsibility to serve as a reference for beginners. For Windson, influence is a routine and the athlete needs to understand the reach of his own voice: “I see the athlete as a big influencer, especially for kids and teenagers, and that is a powerful tool of transformation, with which we can positively influence the new generations.”

When the subject is the European gold of 2025, the behind-the-scenes story helps explain the precision that decided the smallest details. It was his entry into Six Blades, daily contact with Xande in competition rhythm, and the fine-tuning at the edge of the mat: “I remember it was my entry at Six Blades. And besides meeting sensei Xande in person, I was learning from him, and he was also in competition rhythm. So it was a very good energy, because he gave me the details right on the spot that made all the difference in the final result.”

Provoked about the future and legacy, Windson speaks simply and points to a project that goes beyond collecting podiums. The goal is to make history and expand the reach of the sport that transformed him: “I want to be remembered; I want to reach the biggest events and show how amazing our sport is.”

About training with Xande Ribeiro, he mixes reverence and hunger to evolve. Learning from an icon requires emptying the cup every day: “It’s really a privilege; like, the guy is a wizard. He is extremely technical and makes me feel like a white belt, but that’s very good because I see that I have a lot to learn and improve, and with him giving direction, it’s easier to reach my best version.”

In the references that shape his style, Windson points to a foundation of basics, pressure, and objectivity. It’s the classic Jiu-Jitsu that resists time, the compass for those who face tough brackets in the super-heavyweight division: “I get a lot of inspiration from sensei Xande’s Jiu-Jitsu, André Galvão, Bochecha. I think it’s the classic basics that always work.”

Between the streets of Formosa, the judo of childhood, and high-performance Jiu-Jitsu, Windson Torres has built an elite competitive profile and a narrative of athlete and student. With strong fundamentals, a preference for classic chokes, attention to detail, and an international calendar, he positions himself among the names to watch in the division. And, as he repeats in his answers, he wants to be remembered not only for his victories, but for the way he conquered them.