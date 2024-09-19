Ocean BJJ incredible lineup 

Share it

The first ever Ocean BJJ Final is coming on September 21st and the promotion has just finished announcing an incredible lineup for the tournament. They’ve conducted 6 trials events in Italian cities to allow competitors to book their place in the grand finale, along with hand-picking some special guests from among the best grapplers in the world.

There are 20 entrants in the under 80kg division and 17 entrants in the over 80kg division, along with two four-woman tournament brackets at under and over 65kg. All in all, there will be a ton of high-level grappling taking place in Cagliari and all of it will be broadcast live on FloGrappling.

“We are delivering a show to the global audience watching live on FloGrappling, with commentary from Riccardo Ammendolia and Demian Maia, as well as to the thousands of fans attending in person at Zebra Globe in Cagliari, Sardinia, thanks to our synergy with BJJ Summer Week. It’s an event we want people to remember for a long time”, says Fabrizio Forconi, one of the brains behind Ocean BJJ.

One of the most interesting things about Ocean BJJ is the unique points system that focuses on rewarding deep submission attempts above all else. Competitors will be awarded one point per deep submission attempt and one point for any traditional point-scoring position or transition (takedown, sweep, mount etc). The intriguing element is that the points scored for positions and transitions will only matter if the points scored from submission attempts is equal. This means that competitors are always incentivised to hunt for the finish instead of relying on scoring points in the traditional manner, and a deep submission attempt is worth more than any amount of positional dominance.

