“My journey to a BJJ black belt”, by coach Andrea Warner

*Article by Andrea Warner, from GB Salt Lake City

After a decade-long journey, I finally achieved my Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) black belt. It’s been a path filled with challenges, growth, and profound lessons. Each belt I earned symbolized not just progression in skill but also personal development. Here are the ten fundamental lessons I’ve learned throughout this transformative experience.

1. Relaxing under pressure

In the beginning, I often tensed up during sparring, wasting energy and making mistakes. Over time, I learned to stay calm and relaxed under pressure. This shift not only improved my performance on the mat but also in everyday stressful situations, teaching me the power of a composed mind.



2. Mastering self-doubt

Self-doubt was a constant companion, especially during plateaus. Learning to master it meant acknowledging my doubts without letting them control me. I discovered that persistence and self-belief, even in the face of uncertainty, were crucial to my success.

3. Importance of flexibility and strength training

Flexibility and strength are the foundations of effective jiu-jitsu. Incorporating yoga and strength training into my routine not only enhanced my performance but also prevented injuries. This holistic approach to fitness became a cornerstone of my training regimen.

4. Problem-solving skills

BJJ is often described as physical chess. Each match is a puzzle requiring strategy, adaptability, and quick thinking. This constant problem-solving sharpened my mental acuity, enabling me to think several moves ahead both on and off the mat.

5. Helping others succeed

One of the most rewarding aspects of my journey was helping others achieve their goals. Whether it was offering encouragement or sharing techniques, I found that helping others succeed brought immense satisfaction and reinforced my own understanding of jiu-jitsu.

6. How to be a teacher

Becoming a black belt also meant becoming a teacher. Teaching required me to break down complex techniques into understandable steps, improving my own mastery and deepening my appreciation for the art. It also taught me patience and empathy, essential traits for any instructor.

7. Not giving up

There were countless times when I felt like giving up, especially during tough training sessions or after a demoralizing defeat. Pushing through these moments taught me resilience and the importance of perseverance. Success is often just beyond the point where we want to quit.

8. Humility

BJJ has a way of humbling even the most confident practitioners. Losing to a more skilled opponent or making a beginner’s mistake reminded me that there is always more to learn. This humility kept my ego in check and my mind open to continuous improvement.

9. Staying present and in the moment

Jiu-jitsu requires intense focus and presence. Being fully engaged in the moment, whether during a match or practice, enhanced my performance and enjoyment of the sport. This mindfulness transcended into my daily life, helping me stay present and appreciate each moment.



10. Patience

Progress in jiu-jitsu is often slow and sometimes imperceptible. Patience became a vital lesson as I learned to trust the process and enjoy the journey rather than fixating on the destination. This patience also helped me become more compassionate towards myself and others.

Conclusion

Earning my BJJ black belt was not just a testament to my skills on the mat, but also a reflection of the personal growth I experienced over ten years. These lessons have shaped me into a stronger, more resilient, and compassionate person. Jiu-jitsu is more than a martial art; it’s a journey of self-discovery and lifelong learning.