Key points for your first competition, by Fabiano Papel

By Professor Fabiano Papel

As a Jiu-Jitsu referee, one of the most common things I see is athletes competing for the first time who are completely unprepared. Many, especially white belts, enter tournaments without knowing the rules, understanding the basic procedures, or even ensuring they have the proper equipment.

In this article, I will highlight the key points you should pay attention to when competing, especially in IBJJF tournaments. While these tips are specific to IBJJF events, they can also be useful for other competitions.

✔ Take care of your nails in advance – Trim your nails at the beginning of the event week. Doing it on the competition day can weaken your grips and even cause discomfort.

✔ Monitor your weight – Check your weight before the event and, if necessary, adjust your category in advance. Avoid last-minute weight cuts that could affect your performance.

✔ Check your gi – Make sure your gi meets the federation’s requirements. I often see athletes panicking because their gi doesn’t comply with the rules, forcing them to buy or borrow one at the last minute. Prevent this stress by checking everything beforehand.

✔ Study the rules – Understanding the referee’s verbal commands, knowing the scoring system, and being aware of potential penalties can make the difference between winning and losing a match.

✔ Arrive early at the event – I recommend arriving at least one hour before your scheduled match. IBJJF tournaments often move faster than planned, and being late could cost you your chance to compete. Arriving early allows you to check if you can weigh in and report to your ring coordinator.

✔ Stay alert after your match – If you win, remain in the warm-up area. If you need to leave, inform the area coordinator. Many athletes miss their next match because they leave the area and can’t be found, which could lead to disqualification.

By following these guidelines, you’ll avoid unnecessary setbacks and be able to focus on what truly matters: giving your best on the mats!

Good luck, and see you on the mats! Oss!