5 lessons I learned by winning the American National, by Malu Aguiar

1- Trust the process and trust my coaches

When I arrived in the U.S., I competed in a few tournaments and lost. My coach, Helio Barthem, told me to trust the process, trust in the work that we would do, and we would get to be a champ. I followed exactly what they said, and as a result, I became the champion of the JJWL Worlds and the American National.



2- It’s not enough to be technically and physically well-prepared if your mindset isn’t strong

To reach the top, the three pillars – mind, physical conditioning, and technical level – must be balanced. I strengthen my mindset with the help of sports psychologist Cacio Zanon, who helps me develop mental strength and feel confident during competitions.

3- I learned not to put my opponents on a higher pedestal than myself

I always respect my opponents, but everyone can be beaten – including me. If I think I’m not capable of beating a certain opponent, I’ve already lost before even stepping on the mat. I believe I can beat anyone in my division because I work hard for it.

4- In order to win an important championship, you need to feel that you deserve it

You must feel that you’ve worked hard and that you deserve to stand on the highest place on the podium. When you show up to a competition knowing you could have trained more and didn’t do enough, your performance might not be the best. I train two to three times a day, and because of that, I feel I’m deserving of being a champion.

5- Be grateful to everyone who supports you

I’m very grateful to my family, my coaches, and my training partners at Checkmat Temecula. I have the best possible training there, and everyone puts in effort to help me. My entire preparation is done at Checkmat Temecula, and once a week I go to Checkmat Headquarters to complete my training, where I find many sparring partners who help me a lot in my preparation. I also thank my sponsor, Nutrishop Temecula, who has supported me greatly in continuing to compete.