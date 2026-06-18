Professor Ivan Rocha on Leadership, Community Impact, and the Growth of BJJ in Tampa, Florida

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Professor Ivan José Rocha Araruna é faixa-preta de Jiu-Jitsu, graduado no ano de 2010. Ele conversou com a reportagem do GRACIEMAG.com sobre o panorama da arte marcial nos EUA, em especial em sua região, na Flórida. Confira os melhores momentos do bate-papo.

GRACIEMAG: Professor Ivan, please tell us about your journey and your role at Gracie Barra Citrus Park in Tampa, Florida.

IVAN ROCHA: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has been my life’s work for over two decades. Throughout this journey, I have dedicated myself not only to technical excellence, but also to using Jiu-Jitsu as a tool to transform lives. At Gracie Barra Citrus Park, I serve as the head instructor and leader of the academy, overseeing athlete development, competition preparation, and the overall growth of our community. My mission has always been to build more than strong competitors — I strive to help develop disciplined, confident, and resilient individuals.

In a relatively short period of time, GB Citrus Park has shown remarkable growth. What do you believe has driven this success?

Sustainable growth is never accidental. It comes from consistency, trust, and genuine commitment to people. When students join our academy, they quickly understand that they are becoming part of something bigger than just a training facility. We have built an environment based on discipline, respect, technical excellence, and family values. This culture has allowed the academy to grow significantly while maintaining high training standards and strong personal connections with every student.

Your athletes have achieved good results in major competitions across the United States. How do you approach athlete development?

Competition results are a reflection of structured preparation and long-term development. I emphasize technical precision, strategic intelligence, mental resilience, and discipline under pressure. Every athlete develops differently, so my coaching is highly individualized. What makes me proud is not only seeing students on podiums at prestigious tournaments, but witnessing their personal growth — learning discipline, confidence, and perseverance through Jiu-Jitsu.

Beyond competition, how has the academy impacted the local community in Tampa?



The impact goes far beyond medals. Our academy has become a place where children gain confidence, adults improve physical and mental health, and families strengthen their bonds. We have helped students overcome insecurity, anxiety, lack of discipline, and sedentary lifestyles. For many families, Gracie Barra Citrus Park has become a second home. That community impact is one of the most meaningful aspects of my work.

You have also become known for your work with women and children. Why is this important to you?

Women and children represent one of the most powerful transformations we witness through Jiu-Jitsu. For women, training often develops confidence, self-defense skills, and mental strength. For children, Jiu-Jitsu builds discipline, emotional control, respect, and resilience from an early age. Creating a safe, positive, and empowering environment for them is one of the most important responsibilities I have as an instructor and leader

What legacy do you hope to leave through your work in the US?

My greatest goal is to leave a legacy of excellence, integrity, and positive impact. I want to be remembered not only for producing successful athletes, but for helping build stronger people and stronger communities. If, through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, I can positively influence lives and inspire future generations, then I know my mission is being fulfilled.