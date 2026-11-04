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The 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Open, organized by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), was marked by important results for the Gordo BJJ USA team. Among the event’s highlights, Professor Lucas Gripp took first place in the Black Belt No-Gi division, while his student João Mussi also claimed the top spot on the podium in the Brown Belt Gi division.

Both victories reflect individual journeys of dedication to Jiu-Jitsu and the work developed by the team in preparing its athletes. For Lucas, winning the Black Belt division carries special significance. With more than two decades of experience in the sport, the professor has built a background as a competitor, professor, and referee, remaining actively involved in both training and competition.

“Being able to take part in a competition as both a professor and an athlete is a privilege. Supporting my students during their matches and then also being rewarded with a gold medal makes all the daily effort on the mats worthwhile. I am happy with my students’ achievements. They earned different places on the podium across different divisions, and I am sure the team was well represented! However, the most important thing is the personal challenge. I enjoy competing precisely because I want to show my students the importance of challenging themselves, regardless of belt color or the final result.”

João also claimed the title in the Brown Belt division, demonstrating his technical development and competitive progress by submitting his opponents. His victory highlights the preparation work carried out at Gordo BJJ USA and the importance of the athletes’ daily dedication.

“Jiu-Jitsu is a hobby for me, and competitions are not my main focus. I compete to step outside my comfort zone and challenge myself. I had been coming off some disappointing results, so winning this time was good because it showed me that I can stay mentally composed and perform what I practice every day in training. The team’s work was fundamental to that. I feel that since I started training with Gordo and Lucas, my level has improved significantly.”

Beyond the individual achievements, the victories at the same championship highlight the team’s presence across different levels of competition, with both professor and students achieving strong results in their respective divisions.

The Fort Lauderdale International Open is part of the IBJJF competition calendar and brings together athletes from different teams and regions, further raising the level of competition and making these achievements even more meaningful.