Seeds 13 in Texas: Jiu-Jitsu, community, and a real program for law enforcement

Jiu-Jitsu has established itself as one of the most beloved sports in the United States because it delivers something rare: the intensity of a fight with the intelligence of chess. It’s physical, it’s strategic, and above all, it teaches control. In Texas, Seeds 13 has transformed this essence into a life project — a network of academies born in 2017, grown with a strong family identity, and now continuing to plant “Seeds of Jiu Jitsu” to transform people both on and off the mats.

The mission goes far beyond learning techniques. The focus is on developing individuals who are better prepared to deal with pressure, conflict, and adversity — with discipline, self-control, and mental clarity.

Why Jiu-Jitsu Makes Sense for Public Safety

In operational environments, what determines the outcome of an encounter is not just physical strength, but the ability to make decisions under stress. Decisions fail when the body enters panic mode. Jiu-Jitsu trains the exact opposite: daily exposure to pressure, fatigue, discomfort, and bad positions — until the practitioner learns how to breathe, stabilize, and act rationally.

There is also a central principle of the gentle art: the more technique you have, the less strength you need. Instead of escalating quickly to higher levels of force, the professional gains intermediate options for control and immobilization. This reduces the risk of injury, increases officer safety, and helps keep actions within more proportional and responsible standards.

When training takes into account the use of tactical equipment — vest, duty belt, holster — the approach must reflect operational reality. Mobility changes, the body responds differently, and Jiu-Jitsu must be simple, functional, and repeatable. The goal stops being “to submit” and becomes to dominate with safety, balance, and control.

The Program for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Within this framework, Seeds 13 developed a specific plan for police officers, firefighters, and paramedics: the First Responders Program. The model is straightforward — and for many, decisive in taking the first step: public safety professionals train for free up to blue belt, a process estimated between 6 months and 1 year, with only a one-time registration fee and standardized team uniform cost.

The school also maintains clear incentives for the military community, offering a 20% discount for active-duty military and 50% for veterans. In practice, this lowers barriers to entry and creates a realistic path to consistency, without relying solely on short-term motivation.

The founders and leadership who paved the way

Seeds 13 was founded in San Angelo, Texas, in 2017, through the shared vision of Diego Almeida, Victoria Araujo Tomé, and Roniel Oliveira Costa — founders of the project and the people responsible for building the foundation that still supports the network today.

Diego Almeida played a key role in structuring the first unit and consolidating the brand from the very beginning. He was directly involved in paving the initial path, facing challenges related to market positioning and growth. Today, he remains deeply active in the company, leading digital marketing, communication, and strategic positioning, and is fundamental to the expansion and strengthening of the Seeds 13 network.

Victoria Araujo Tomé represents both the roots and the future of Seeds 13. She started Jiu-Jitsu at the age of five, accumulated titles through the colored belts, and today is a professor, businesswoman, and mother — in addition to being a CrossFitter, as the family likes to joke. As a co-founder, she embodies the Seeds 13 identity: discipline, energy, consistency, and community as a lifestyle.

Roniel Oliveira Costa, a black belt and co-founder, has been part of the project’s core since its inception. He works directly in technical development, instructor formation, and the creation of initiatives that connect Jiu-Jitsu with the community — including programs for military personnel, law enforcement, and first responders, always aligned with the broader purpose of Seeds 13.

A Team Planting Seeds in Different Cities — With the Same Purpose

Seeds 13 is organized as a network, but operates like a family. This identity is clearly reflected in the profile of its instructors, each planting seeds in their own city, with local autonomy and a shared mission.

In Abilene, Texas, the academy is led by Lucio Curado de Abreu, former Jungle Fight 49 champion against Sean Cubby Peters and holder of multiple IBJJF Open titles. He represents the union of high-level competitive experience with the purpose of social transformation through Jiu-Jitsu.

In San Angelo, Texas, professor Jean Pierre keeps the school connected to the competitive circuit. An active IBJJF athlete and recent San Antonio Open champion, he brings a clear proposal: to apply his background in Physical Education to strengthen the academy’s structure and continue planting “Seeds of Jiu Jitsu” in the city where it all began.

From 2017 to the Fourth Location: Growing Without Losing the Essence

Seeds 13 began in 2017 with the opening of its first location in San Angelo, Texas. Today, the network enters a new phase with the opening of its fourth location in Waco, Texas, scheduled for January.

To mark this milestone, the Seeds 13 family is preparing a large open mat, bringing together athletes from all units — a way to integrate the teams, reinforce the culture, and preserve the standards that sustain the network.

In the end, the message is simple: Jiu-Jitsu is the means. Transformation is the goal. And Seeds 13 continues to grow across Texas with that priority — planting academies, creating opportunities for people aligned with the mission, and spreading “Seeds of Jiu Jitsu” wherever there is room for a life to change.