Thiago Gaia shines at NAGA, securing 2 belts

Share it

San Diego, California – Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Thiago Gaia showcased his prowess over the weekend at the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) event. Gaia emerged victorious in both the gi and no-gi divisions, solidifying his status among the elite in his weight and age category.

Gaia’s remarkable performance earned him two championship belts, as he triumphed in five matches in the absolute gi division and two matches in his respective no-gi category. The Brazilian competitor stood out as the standout athlete of the tournament, which attracts over 700,000 participants worldwide.

The North American Grappling Association (NAGA) is a prestigious mixed grappling tournament, renowned for its fierce competition and high level of skill. Gaia’s exceptional abilities were on full display as he showcased his superior takedowns and submissions.

The accomplished fighter expressed his immense joy, particularly due to the presence of his three daughters cheering him on with chants of “Go, Daddy!” Their unwavering support served as great motivation for Gaia, propelling him to overcome the challenges within the combat arena.

Gaia extends his gratitude to his team at Gracie Humaita, The Compound academy, as well as his sponsors Kingz and Chelsea Investment. With his latest triumph, Gaia has once again demonstrated his extraordinary talents, solidifying his place among the top contenders in the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.