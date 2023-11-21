Professor Kaio Cesar talks about Jiu-Jitsu benefits for everyone

Share it

Kaio Cesar, from Gracie Barra Encinitas, is one of the most consistent athletes in Master 1. As well as being an athlete, Kaio is a Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast and understands the benefits that the sport’s culture provides to practitioners.

The black belt is a scholar of the art and knows in depth the values that the martial art propagates. Kaio Cesar listed some of the benefits of training Jiu-Jitsu.

“Jiu-Jitsu is a sport that challenges you a lot. You need to be patient to learn the moves and know the right time to use each technique. So it’s one of the best ways to release stress and forget about everyday problems. And although Jiu-Jitsu is an individual sport, people who have never stepped on the mat are missing out on the opportunity to build new friendships,” said the Gracie Barra professor.

Competition is an important part of Jiu-Jitsu, but the sport isn’t just about that. Kaio pointed out that challenges and adversities arise daily in training.

“In addition to competitions, the sport helps improve quality of life and physical and mental health. The benefits that Jiu-Jitsu gives us are incredible, we feel a sense of well-being with every workout we finish. You challenge yourself every day even if you don’t compete. Each person will have their own limitations and goals, whether it’s practicing a new technique or achieving a submission during training. In addition, Jiu-Jitsu teaches you self-defense. You never know when you’re going to need to defend yourself. So it’s always good to practice,” said the current American Nationals Nogi champion.

Kaio has a busy routine and juggles the roles of professor and competitor. What’s more, he manages to maintain high performance in both sectors without damaging his mental health. He explained how he manages to balance these aspects in the face of such a busy and dynamic routine.

“Nowadays, due to the huge demands of work, social media and family, our lives are very busy. Sport is an escape route. I’d say it’s the best medicine to combat stress. Jiu-Jitsu is a sport that involves various physical skills, such as strength, concentration, endurance, flexibility and patience. So you realize how complete the sport is and how many benefits it can promote. After each session, you feel calmer. There’s also the interaction with other people. We often say that our Jiu-Jitsu team is our second family,” reiterated the Gracie Barra athlete.

Kaio Cesar added that Jiu-Jitsu has changed the way he faces his own responsibilities and stressed that the sport has made his lifestyle healthier.

“Jiu-Jitsu has brought many benefits to my life. One of them was becoming a calmer person and having more concentration. I began to notice this over time, in situations that would normally take away my peace of mind. I was always able to stay calm and take control of the situation. Then, thanks to Jiu-Jitsu, I also have a healthier diet. I always try to be in good shape for training and, consequently, this helps my overall health,” concluded the black belt.