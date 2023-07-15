News

Exercises to sharpen the grip on the spider guard, with Raphael Cadena

07/15/2023    |    Written by: Graciemag Newsroom

Raphael Cadena is an experienced competitor in Jiu-Jitsu. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Professor Raphael Cadena, our GMI in Florida, answered GRACIEMAG’s request and prepared a series of exercises for you to sharpen your grips on the spider guard. Representative of the RMNU HQ school and trained by Professor Leandro Azara, from A2 Jiu-Jitsu, in Teresópolis, Raphael is an experienced competitor and has prepared for you the best tips for you to leave your opponent trapped in the spider’s web.

Check out the exercises bellow:

When doing spider guard with the right leg, put your left foot on your training partner's hip and hold their sleeves to improve resistance in the grip.

