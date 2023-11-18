Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship opens its cage in January

Share it

After a resounding success in its debut, the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship revealed to grappling fans that it has already set a date and location for its next edition, and the next tournament is closer than you might think.

Like the ADXC1, the organization has decided that Abu Dhabi, the capital of competitive Jiu-Jitsu, will host the tournament, which will return to take grappling to the next level on January 19th, 2024. Taking place a little over two months apart from its predecessor, the ADXC2 will feature another powerful card to solidify the organization’s position in the sport.

Under AJP’s watchful eye, which bolsters the tournament with its first-class technical supervision, the team responsible for putting the event together chose to return to Abu Dhabi because of its operational excellence, with the next edition of the ADXC featuring all the equipment from the debut in addition to a few surprises to spice things up.

The General Manager at International Vision Sport Management (IVSM), Mr. Tariq Al Bahri spoke about the importance of having a new event the size of ADXC and what it represents.

“ADXC’s first edition was a success that exceeded expectations. For the second edition, hosting the event in Abu Dhabi with even more flair will once again bring the eyes of the world to UAE, cementing it as an international hub for the sport at its highest level and inspiring not only active athletes to pursue their dreams but also a next generation of competitors, who will feel safe to enter the sport knowing they can make a living from it.”

With the ADXC fully dedicated to hiring its next set of competitors, Mr. Mohammed Al Hosani brings all of his experience in matchmaking to strengthen the ranks of the organization.

With over 20 years of experience in different aspects of combat sports, particularly Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, Al Hosani will use his cumulative experience to tackle the mission of picking the cream of the crop to make up the ADXC2’s roster, all while keeping his keen eyes on the local talents in the UAE and Arab countries:

“While we had some great performances by Neiman Gracie, Marvin Vettori, and Marcin Held, we cannot overlook the technical evolution when it comes to grappling in countries like the UAE and Arab nations. In addition to Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady’s victory, we had high-level performances coming from Tarek Suleiman, Zayed Alkatheeri, and Islam Reda, for instance. I am sure the next card will have the perfect balance between the certified best and some hidden gems that stand to conquer the ADXC2 and take the grappling world to

another level.”

Make sure to follow the organization on Instagram at @adxcofficial and keep your eyes peeled for any updates on the ADXC’s next steps toward its second edition.