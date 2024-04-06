ADXC debuts in Europe with a tournament in France

Share it

After weeks of buildup, the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is proud to reveal its greatest mystery yet. With three stellar editions under its belt and its fifth installment set to take place in Abu Dhabi, fans stormed the organization’s social media with the unavoidable question: “What happened to ADXC 4?”. Now, the answer has arrived.

The ADXC’s fourth edition has been confirmed to land in Paris on May 18th. The Dojo de Paris, a gymnasium located in the heart of the French capital and just a few kilometers away from the Eiffel Tower, was chosen as the stage for the competition.

With its famous landmarks, extraordinary cuisine, and historical relevance, France is a sure shot when it comes to tourism, attracting millions of people every year. Much like the UAE with Jiu-Jitsu, Paris has a long-standing tradition when it comes to judo, and the city has been steadily adding other combat sports to its roster over the years. Now, it’s time for the ADXC to become a part of Paris’ history, bringing out the very best performance from its athletes and putting on another memorable show for fight fans.

In classic fashion, the tournament will feature 14 fights between Jiu-Jitsu and Grappling bouts, all held in the famous ADXC cage and divided into three-minute rounds. The organization has already promised a card packed with European powerhouses facing some of the best athletes from all over the world, all under one of the most dynamic rulesets in the sport.

Stay tuned in our social media at @adxcofficial to be up-to-date on all things ADXC 4, including the warriors who’ll be facing off on May 18th. We’ll see you in Paris!