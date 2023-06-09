News

ADGS: masters submit their way to the top in the first day

06/09/2023    |    Written by: Graciemag Newsroom

Juliana Silva was the champion in the under 62kg division. Photo by AJP

The weekend of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Rio had its opener this Friday, June 9th, with master bouts in the purple, brown, and black belts. Even though all five fight areas had memorable duels, the highlights of the day go to the action-packed master 1 divisions, which landed the athletes a nice cash prize in addition to the glory of conquering the gold medal at the event.

One such highlight was the 69kg final between Thiago Marques and José Thiago Barros. In a duel fought by two outstanding athletes, both with equal chances to come out on top, Thiago Marques attacked with precision on the foot to tip the scales. With his toehold locked, Thiago put pressure until José tapped, landing another gold for the Commando Group.

Also noteworthy is the ace Hiago George, who tore through the bracket and submitted all the opponents on his way to the 62kg division gold. In the final match against William Chavez, Hiago quickly went for the triangle and then switched to an armbar during the spin, submitting on the arm and taking the title.

 Other athletes who came out on top after tough battles were Victor Bomfim, who submitted Gustavo Borges with a guillotine, and Yago Espíndola, who had a close victory against Alexandre “Buda” Ribeiro with a 2-0 score.

Check out the Master 1 black belt champions below, and for the complete results, click here!

 MALE BLACK BELT

56kg
 Fabiano Cleto

62kg
 Hiago George

69kg
 Thiago Marques

77kg
 Yago Espindola

85kg
 Leon Brito

94kg
 Victor Bomfim

120kg
 Felipe Bezerra

FEMALE BROWN/BLACK BELT

55kg
 Sofia Amarante

62kg
 Juliana Teixeira

70kg
 Pamela Boveda

 

