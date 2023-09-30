The art of overcoming, with black belt André Silva

Share it

My name is André Silva, 38 years old. I have had a Gracie Barra unit in the neighborhood of São Francisco – Niterói for 6 years. I have always been an athlete, but insulin intolerance (metabolic disease) made me lose autonomy over my body and almost led to my death. Even though I’m overweight, I’ve always maintained my Jiu Jitsu training routine at my gym.

I weighed more than 200 kg due to complications from insulin intolerance. This disease also caused pre-diabetes, gastric reflux, sleep apnea, fatty liver, among other health risks. 1 year and 8 years ago I needed bariatric surgery as a last resort. According to the medical team, after the surgery, discipline and a strictly healthy lifestyle routine would be necessary to try to return to fighting at high performance. After 1 month of surgery I put on my gi and was able to train for 30 minutes. The body was adapting. In 12 months, 60 kg was lost and I was discharged earlier than expected due to post-operative care, appropriate diet, physical rehabilitation work and Jiu Jitsu training.

In 2022 the opportunity arose to go to the United States and be a Jiu Jitsu athlete, an audacious project by Professor Fábio Gigantinho Villela at Gracie Barra Cedar Park. Even after invasive surgery and 38 years, I accepted the challenge, gave up a public job and embarked on my dream. Live fully for Jiu Jitsu.

In 3 months I competed in Austin Compnet (gold superfight), Dallas Open (silver Gi, Gold and Bronze category and absolute No Gi – Superheavyweight) and Texas Compnet (gold super heavyweight category). Total of 5 medals!

We remain firm to achieve more victories in the master category 2. Professor Fábio Gigantinho has done specific work to improve my performance in the master category where the fights are shorter and any mistake can cost the victory.

Let’s continue living the dream of becoming an athlete again and living Jiu jitsu. Oss