Jean Pierre: “Jiu-Jitsu for everyone, from children to American army soldiers”

Born in Teresopolis-RJ, 28 year old black belt Jean Pierre started his Jiu-Jitsu journey at the age of 15, much like many others. He always remained active within his community, staying involved in the Church and local outreach programs. However, after pursuing a career in sales: Jean realized he wanted to do something bigger with his life.

He was given the opportunity to move to America as an athlete and work full time in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2022, and since then has been under the instruction of 4th degree black belt Fabio Villela in Austin Texas. Working together with his team, Jean has been working tirelessly on helping the community in any way he can. Together with Professor Andre Sena, he conducted numerous Combative classes in the US. Army in Fort Hood, as well as special tactic classes for local law enforcement offices. While Jean has been dedicated to expanding his horizons in Jiu-Jitsu, he has discovered his passion for teaching children, and is looking to create a curriculum for special needs kids.

When asked why, in a world of tough Jiu-Jitsu fighters, he has developed this niche he replied: “A lot of people now are focusing on the fighters. A lot of people are focusing on Jiu-Jitsu as a weapon. But what about the kids without priviledge? What about the kids that have trouble learning things, or have to learn a little different then the other kids? Jiu-Jitsu is so much more than that. Jiu-Jitsu is also about making the weak become strong. About the underdog coming out ahead. If I can turn and help the kids people have turned their back to, this will mean more than any gold medal or title.”

Jean plans on continuing his goals next year, and working hard to make the next generation have a better future.