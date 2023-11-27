AJP Tour in numbers: check out the achievements from season 2022-2023

Share it

After an extraordinary Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, with over seven thousand athletes competing in the capital of the UAE, the season that began last year finally came to a close. From 2022 to 2023, the AJP made Jiu-Jitsu a highlight around the globe, reaching six continents and historical milestones with its events.

During the last season, the organization welcomed over 123 thousand athletes in its tournaments, which in turn took place in 115 cities across 65 different countries. Fighting for those precious ranking points, competitors left their home countries and broke new ground with AJP, totalizing over 160 nationalities present in our events, proving once and for all how global Jiu-Jitsu has become.

In the sport’s relentless advance through the world’s most prominent capitals and cities, all of which continuously evolve in the competitive scene, AJP has not only met athletes and professors but also new gyms and teams. Over six thousand teams worldwide registered to fight with us, each one ready to fight for glory and the improvement of the martial art.

For our next season, the AJP team is aiming even higher for its numbers, with plans to reach new cities and welcome both newcomers and veterans of the sport, all with a single goal in mind: to tell the world that Jiu-Jitsu will show you your best form and that competition will shape that form into reality.

Don’t miss the new and exciting season 2023-2024, which has already begun. Check out our calendar on AJPTour.com, choose your next tournament, and fight knowing that you’ll be stepping onto a big stage and putting on a great show alongside Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, the well-known AJP.