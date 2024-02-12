ADXC 3: Jansen vs Bruno Lima headline Jiu-Jitsu Main Event in Brazil

Share it

Scheduled to take place in the Brazilian city of Balneário Camboriú, the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is shaping up to be even more memorable than its predecessors as it unveils battle after battle ahead of its March 2nd event.

This time around, a duel between guard passer and guard player as powerhouses Bruno Lima and Jansen Gomes go toe-to-toe against each other in the Jiu-Jitsu Main Event.

This middleweight bout (185 lbs or 83.9 kg) between Bruno and Jansen became imminent as Bruno expressed his desire to face Jansen following his recent victory inside the ADXC cage. His request was promptly acknowledged, and now the eagerly anticipated fight is officially underway

An ADGS Rio champion representing Checkmat, Jansen Gomes is widely regarded as one of the most promising athletes of the current generation, making waves even as a colored belt where he conquered important titles such as the ADWPJJC and another Grand Slam.

With his stellar guard passing game and lightning-quick submissions, Jansen comes as a dangerous opponent and a strong contender for victory in the ADXC cage.

Across the battlefield, ADWPJJC and ADXC 2 champion Bruno Lima is back and ready to show his favoritism as he captures yet another high-profile victory for his resumé.

Not much remains to be said about Bruno, as he emerged victorious from the previous ADXC’s Main Event and even went as far as earning the “Performance of the Night” award for his memorable battle against Manuel Ribamar. With his impenetrable game and ability to control the flow of the match in an offensive manner while standing, Bruno is ready to once again take glory with his own hands in the ADXC cage.

The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is scheduled to take place on March 2nd and will mark the tournament’s first venture in foreign waters, landing in Santa Catarina, Brazil. Follow @adxcofficial for all the news and information on the upcoming tournament, and go on TX7.ae to follow the action live on March 2nd.