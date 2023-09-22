ADXC 1: Neiman Gracie versus Ben Henderson, and much more!

NEIMAN GRACIE vs. BEN HENDERSON – THE MATCHUP

The duel was chosen by the organization to symbolize the strength of grappling and how Jiu-Jitsu transcends traditional competitive environments, leading the gentle art to dominate outside the mats as well. Neiman and Bendo will have the chance to show their technical and submission-focused style in a no-gi superfight, with a ruleset similar to the one used in MMA tournaments, where the points are counted individually in each of the five rounds of three minutes. The battle will be in the welterweight division and closes the event, which will also feature a co-main event and ten more super fights.

Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie carries with him the responsibility of representing the most famous family in international Jiu-Jitsu every time he fights. A Jiu-Jitsu black belt, son of master Marcio Stambowsky, Neiman is one of Renzo Gracie’s most dedicated pupils, having gotten a taste for fighting while living on the famous blue mats of his master’s academy, in New York.

An MMA athlete, Neiman is a Bellator fighter and has an impressive record of nine victories by submission, out of the 12 in his resumé, holding the record for most submissions in his weight division. In Jiu-Jitsu, he has appeared on the podium of the most prestigious events with and without the gi. Neiman arrives at ADXC to show not only the strength of the Gracie family in the Abu Dhabi cage but also to prove once again the efficiency of the Jiu-Jitsu that has been his legacy from birth.

Ben Henderson

Ben Henderson is a former UFC and WEC champion, with stints at Bellator and numerous main events throughout his successful MMA career. A wrestling specialist, he has been a Jiu-Jitsu black belt since 2013 and used a lot of his knowledge of the mats in MMA, taking eight of his 30 victories in the cage through submissions, all via the neck with his tight guillotines and rear-naked choke adjustments. After venturing into grappling duels, with and without the gi, Ben Henderson joins the impressive ADXC card to make his debut within the organization, using his Jiu-Jitsu and cage experience in Abu Dhabi.