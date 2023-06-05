ADGS Rio: See who’s registered to fight for the elite professional gold

Share it

There are only a few days left until we meet the new champions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Rio de Janeiro 2023. Having received some of the most notorious fighters in the sport, it’s no wonder that the top of the ADGS Rio podium is one of the most prestigious in the world.

As we draw closer to the 2023 edition, on June 10-11, the Arena Carioca gets ready to house a spectacular show with some of the well-known players in worldwide Jiu-Jitsu. From Abu Dhabi World champions to Grand Slam gold medalists and King of Mats winners, the roster of this year’s event also comes with many new faces, hungry to take over the spotlight and etch their names in the mind of the crowds.

Knowing some of those names and academies, full of great competitors, our team visited and took a closer look at the last days of preparations prior to the ADGS Rio. As they made their way towards Rio, academies like PSLPB Cicero Costha and Fratres provided a closer look at major athletes such as Hiago George, Sabatha Lais, Leonardo Mario, Alex Munis, Rafael Mansur, Vinicius Liberati, and other dangerous competitors.

Check out below our first sneak peek at the academy’s last training sessions before heading to the Arena Carioca, the list with some of the most famous athletes registered to fight in the ADGS Rio 2023, and get ready for three days of high-octane action at the tournament that will open the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam’s new season.

Men’s – Black Belt

52kg

Yuri Hendrix

Welerson Gonçalves

Marko Oikarainen

Oziel Carvalho

62kg

Leonardo Mario

Hiago George

Wagner Chrispim

Meyram Maquiné

Jorge Nakamura

Iago Chagas

69kg

Thiago Macedo

Alessandro Botelho

Marlus Souza

Matheus Onda

Fabrício Andrey

Matias Estevez

77kg

Lucas Protasio

Andre Cantanhede

João Paulo Sousa

Luiz Paulo Medeiros

Wallison Souza “Tarta”

85kg

Pedro Neto

Uanderson Ferreira

Leon Brito

Luan Carvalho

Alex Munis

Johnathan Pessanha “Moicano”

94kg

Igor Sousa

Marcos Carrozzino

Gabriel Oliveira “Blade”

Rider Zuchi

Patrick Gaudio

Vinicius Liberati

120kg

Yatan Bueno

Wallace Costa

Herico Hesley

Diego Cardoso

Helder Junior

Women’s Brown/Black Belt

49kg

Diana Thais

Brenda Larissa

Jessica Caroline

Isadora Maggioni

55kg

Alexa Yanes

Milene Silva

Ana Schmitt

Karen Terra

62kg

Julia Alves

Maria Delahaye

Larissa Santos

Vitoria Vieira

70kg

Ingridd Sousa

Thalyta Silva

Ana Remneva

Sami Galvão

95kg

Gabrieli Pessanha

Mayara Moreira

Izadora Silva

Thamiris Silva