“500 years of fighting” is finally available in Amazon Prime (USA and UK)

After the success in Brazil and Japan, the documentary “From the Samurai to MMA, 500 years of fighting” is finally available in Amazon Prime video to the USA and UK (version with subtitles or dubbed).

The series traces the history of Jiu Jitsu from feudal Japan, through the revolution started by Jigoro Kano, Mitsuyo Maeda and then by the Gracie family in Brazil, to the popularization of the sport around the world through the creation of UFC.

Divided into 5 chapters of 30 minutes, the story is narrated by protagonists and renowned historians. Royce Gracie, Marco Ruas, João Alberto Barreto, Art Davie, Rodrigo Minotauro, Renzo Gracie, Demian Maia, Reila Gracie, Pedro Valente, Royler Gracie, Fabio Gurgel, Mo Jassim and Yuki Nakai are among the 54 characters interviewed in the documentary.

Created by the journalist Marcelo Alonso to Combate channel, the serie shows in detail the importance of the Gracie Dynasty and its main disciples and opponents in the construction of Jiu-Jitsu and MMA.

“I have no doubt that It´s the most complete documentary ever made about the origins of Jiu-Jitsu and MMA”, said master João Alberto Barreto, red belt of Helio Gracie, after the cinema release premiere in Brazil on 2023. First UFC champion in middleweight division, Murilo Bustamante, were also present. “Anyone who lives from Jiu-Jitsu or MMA must learns about the origins of the sport”.