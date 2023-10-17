ADXC 1: Check out the fight week

Share it

With less than a week to go before the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship’s debut, the organizers have once again joined hands with AJP, this time to gift fans with an entertaining Fight Week. As the ADXC1 gets ready to take over the Mubadala Arena next Friday, October 20th, Jiu-Jitsu aficionados will have plenty of chances to meet their favorite athletes throughout the week.

Starting on Tuesday, October 17th, the main fighters and coaches will take part in a Meet & Greet at the UAEJJ Fitness, where they’ll be available for photos, autographs, and maybe even a quick chat. After that, the athletes will warm up their bodies for the last time before the event, showing their best moves for the crowd at the open workout.

Moving on to Wednesday, October 18th, the main players of the ADXC1 will sit down for the press conference, where they’ll talk to journalists and fans about their preparations, what they expect from the tournament, and any other questions that come up. Reporters and Jiu-Jitsu connoisseurs will make their way to the Mubadala Arena, eager to hear what their favorite athletes have to say.

On October 19th, one day before the ADXC1 debut, the Mubadala Arena will be all geared up to pick up the pace ahead of the tournament, promoting many attractions at the ADXC Fan Zone. Later on, the stars of the show will face their very first challenge: beating the scales in the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins. Still on Thursday, the most dedicated Jiu-Jitsu athletes will have the chance to take part in a super seminar, led by Atos’ leader André Galvão, and Checkmat’s leader Léo Vieira.

All these attractions lead up to the main course on October 20th, at 8 p.m., as the ADXC1 completely takes over the Mubadala Arena and welcomes the stars of its debut. Don’t miss out on a moment of this build-up, which will make the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2023 even more entertaining. For more details, follow us on Instagram at @adxcofficial and stay up-to-date ahead of the tournament.

ADXC 1

Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi – UAE

October 20, 2023

Main Card

Neiman Gracie vs. Ben Henderson – No-gi Main event

Isaque Bahiense vs. Gustavo Batista – Gi Main Event

Marvin Vettori vs. Tarek Suleiman – No-gi Co-main Event

Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu vs. Anton Minenko – No-gi Co-main Event

Super Fights

Tayane Porfirio vs. Giovanna Jara – Gi Super Fight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Islam Nader Reda – No-gi Super Fight

Fabricio Andrey vs. Marcio Andre – Gi Super Fight

Zayed Alkatheeri vs. Thalison Soares – Gi Super Fight

Marcin Held vs. Guram Kutateladze – No-gi Super Fight

Fellipe Andrew vs. Uanderson Ferreira – Gi Super Fight

Jonnatas Gracie vs. Natan Chueng – No-gi Super Fight

Nathalie Ribeiro vs. Luiza Monteiro – Gi Super Fight

“Big” Dan Manasoiu vs. Antonio Assef – No-gi Super Fight

Sarah Galvão vs. Vitoria Gabriella – Gi Super Fight