ADGS Miami: Jiu-Jitsu elite ready to face-off in the USA

As a luxury warm-up for the awaited Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, a big challenge draws closer in the AJP calendar. Scheduled for September 16th and 17th, the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour Miami bears the promise of a great Jiu-Jitsu show with renowned athletes already set to compete in it. On the first day of the competition, the experienced Masters heat up the mats with their knowledge of the gentle art. Then, on the second and last day, the Professional category takes the stage to put on a spectacle of its own for the fans at the arena, and those who will follow the event live on AJPTour.tv.

The location is a big part of the tournament’s allure. While the competition itself will take place in the spacious Watsco Center, providing all its comfort to athletes and fans alike, the warm weather of the Floridian summer and the pristine Miami beaches add to the overall experience, making this one of the most tantalizing AJP tournaments this year. That’s not to mention the many other attractions that the city offers to its visitors, such as natural parks and exciting nightlife.

Another key aspect of the ADGS Miami is the points. Athletes looking to rise through their respective rankings should not miss this opportunity, as the event offers its headliners 2000 points. This means that, apart from the experience to be gained by facing some of the toughest fighters in the sport, each champion will receive a considerable boost in their journey toward the top of the AJP leaderboards.

Among the heavy hitters registered to compete in Miami, we have names like Ronaldo Junior, Roosevelt Sousa, Julia Alves, Marcos Carrozinno, Ingridd Alves, Ricardo Evangelista, Isadora Silva, Pedro Pimenta “Bombom”, Jhonathan Pessanha “Moicano”, and other elite athletes.

So don’t waste any more time and start planning your trip to Miami. Enjoy the local climate, test your skills among the best in the world, and shoot for the stars on the AJP ranking. Click here and register now for the ADGS Miami!